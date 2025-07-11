Cooper Flagg Insulted by Bronny James Competition, Claims Ex-NBA Star Amid Summer League Debut

At just 15, Cooper Flagg turned heads during the FIBA U17 World Cup. He averaged 9.3 points, then a team-leading 10.0 rebounds per game, and 2.9 blocks in that tournament, which was unheard of for someone his age. That defensive dominance wasn’t just a phase; instead, it foreshadowed something greater. At Duke, Flagg quickly proved he wasn’t just hype, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. With that momentum, he went first in the NBA Draft. And now he’s not just showing up, he’s already shifting the spotlight his way. Are we looking at the making of the next generational player?

Las Vegas buzzed on July 10 when Cooper Flagg finally wore Maverick blue against Bronny’s Lakers. Thirty‑two minutes later, the stat sheet showed 10 points on a rough five‑for‑twenty‑one night. Still, he hustled up six boards, four dimes, three steals, and a swat, filling gaps everywhere. The moment of truth came late: a crisp pass to the corner set up Dallas’s winning three. Add a last‑second block, and you saw a rookie who shrugs at nerves and keeps swinging. Well, both he and Bronny did fine for rookies in the game. Interestingly, even before the game, comparisons were being drawn between Flagg and Bronny James. But are those comparisons even fair?

Austin Rivers doesn’t think so. On Off Guard, he brought up the buzz around the Cooper–Bronny matchup. “Everybody’s hyped about that,” Rivers said, before offering a blunt take, “I just watched Bronny play, with all due respect. With all due respect. He had two points. He’s one for seven.” He admitted Bronny’s athletic gifts are clear, but he pushed back against the media hype. “If people say Coop versus Bronny, it’s a disservice to Cooper. Just being totally transparent here.”

Rivers didn’t stop there. He praised Flagg’s game, saying, “Cooper Flagg is a complete machine.” He also reflected on the larger impact. “We haven’t had this highly-touted number one pick since… the Wemby game,” he said. Flagg’s buzz reminded him of Zion’s Summer League moment. “It’s probably from Zion just stomping around there. Too much for the West Coast.” For Rivers, Flagg’s arrival isn’t just exciting, it’s something the league’s been waiting for.

Cooper Flagg’s first taste of NBA-level spotlight against the Lakers

Long before Cooper Flagg stood under NBA lights, he was outworking everyone else in a quiet corner of Corinna, Maine. At just 11, he picked peas for a dollar a pound on his family’s farm. But this wasn’t just a summer chore. According to what he told The Athletic, he turned it into a competition, picking over 100 pounds in one shift. The farm owners praised his drive. That same fire stayed with him, and now it’s what fuels his presence on basketball’s biggest stage.

When Flagg stepped onto the floor for his Summer League debut with the Dallas Mavericks, the buzz was loud. He was facing off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Though Flagg struggled to shoot, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a narrow 87-85 win. Bronny had the chance to seal the game in the final seconds, but his three-point shot rimmed out. “It was the decision he made. It was a good shot. I’ve seen him make it before,” said Lakers Summer League coach Lindsay Harding.

Bronny James started the night with confidence. He opened with five quick points, including a smooth fadeaway jumper. He even held his own on defense, picking up a few stops against Flagg. But his second half was quiet. “I felt good,” Bronny said afterward. “I felt I could have knocked some more shots down, but it is what it is.” He emphasized his defense and felt like he made an impact even without scoring much.

Back on the Mavericks’ side, Flagg wasn’t satisfied with his game. “Not up to my standard. But I’m going to regroup. I’m going be all right,” he told ESPN’s Katie George. Still, his fingerprints were all over the floor. As a point forward, he played smart, made sharp reads, and stayed poised even under pressure. He’s still learning, but the grit is already showing.

That same grit was on display in college, too. At Duke, Flagg led his team in every major stat: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He was the only Division I player to do that. His usage rate, over 31%, placed him in elite company with names like Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant. So when Flagg missed some shots, he didn’t panic. He’s never been about the easy route. From picking peas to facing NBA pressure, Flagg’s always found ways to win.