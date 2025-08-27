Cooper Flagg’s Latest Interview Proves Why Ex-NBA Star Is Wrong About NBA Rookies

Cooper Flagg landed a spot on the Dallas Mavericks, with a debut contract of $62.7 million. Enough to stir debates in the NBA circles. But where there’s praise, comes criticism. Much like when LeBron James. Some critics doubted his shooting, defensive capabilities and compared him unfavorably to other players and past legends like Magic Johnson, suggesting he might be a bust. But even at 40, he is averaging 24 points. Similarly, Rashad McCants has never been shy about speaking his mind, and his latest comments, “league softened up on newcomers,” stirred plenty of debate.

In an interview with RG Media, the former UNC guard said NBA rookies today are “so underdeveloped and so overhyped.” He singled out Cooper Flagg, claiming the Dallas Mavericks handed him a starting role for him to earn. Straight away, comparison: Kobe Bryant waited two seasons to play real minutes. His claim? Today’s rookies bypass that grind. “Flagg doesn’t have to work for his position,” McCants said. “He’s not proven, though, at all”. For him, NBA freshmen skip steps that past generations had to climb, and he warned that shortcuts eventually lead to rookie walls and disappointments. That argument picked up attention fast, gaining Flagg’s attention.

Slam posted a recent interview where Cooper Flagg answered directly about his process and growth. And his remarks push back on the notion that he expects shortcuts. On camera, he said, “I think just having Coach Shire trusting me and just like having that usage and, you know, him just putting the ball in my hands a lot and letting me make decisions just helps my game to grow a lot in that area of just making plays for myself and for others.” Not just his words, even stats and records reflect why he is special.

Flagg’s 42 points set the ACC freshman single-game scoring record, leading fourth-ranked Duke to an 86-78 win over Notre Dame.*

Player School Point Year Cooper Flagg Duke 42 2025* Olivier Hanlan Boston Coll. 41 2013 Harrison Barnes UNC 40 2011 Tyler Hansbrough UNC 40 2006 Josh Okogie Georgia Tech 38 2016 Skip Wise Clemson 38 1974

He also added, “It’s always been about just getting better all around. There’s always so much you can work on and get better at, so just trying to get better all around all the time”. Those lines read less like entitlement and more like process. From an exemplary 3P% of 38.5% at Duke, to dropping 31 points with a 35.7% FG in only his second NBA summer league game, Flagg has not ceased to deliver. Flagg appears intent and determined to work hard and play his way up to the top of the NBA, and does not want handouts.

This mindset is not just talk. It’s backed by action and rapid on-court results. McCants stuck to the argument that Flagg “doesn’t have to work for his position”. Even saying “I’m not really big on the freshmen coming out and the young guys because they’re underdeveloped. They’re so underdeveloped and so overhyped” to express his concerns on the current rookie culture. But the number one pick’s early professional journey told a different story.

Flagg scored 709 points across only 37 games at Duke, getting himself a well-deserved first-round pick. In Summer League, his first game produced 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals despite poor shooting. That quick adjustment from one game to the next, along with his impeccable stats at Duke, gives tangible evidence against the idea that rookies are simply handed roles without needing to grow.

If you want to measure readiness, you have to weigh both production and attitude—and on both fronts, Flagg makes a strong case that McCants’s critique is too sweeping. The real debate is narrower: how should the team balance rookies with opportunity? In Flagg’s case, his college numbers and first pro outings serve less as promise and more as proof.

Why Cooper Flagg looks more than ready for the big stage

Flagg’s Duke season combined scoring, playmaking, and rebounding at a rare level for a freshman, which is why teams viewed him as pro-ready. He posted 19.2 points per game on 50.3 field goal percentage and 38.9 percent from three. The highest scoring average by a Duke first-year since Kyrie Irving’s 17.4 in 2010–11. While adding 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, numbers that earned him the Wooden Award (4th freshman to earn the award) and unanimous All ACC honors.

At Duke, he averaged 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks and posted a KenPom on-off differential of plus 8.7, which signals impact on both ends rather than empty scoring. This two-way prowess puts him in a special category of rookie, similar to recent immediate-impact players like Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, and Victor Wembanyama. The comparisons do not prove future stardom, but they show a pattern where elite colleges all around often leads to. Flagg’s college performance justified the Mavericks’ plan to feature him prominently from day one, a decision based on proven excellence, not just potential.

His response in the summer league in a Bronny vs Flagg debate also silenced critics. More importantly, he showcased his capacity for rapid adjustment, attacking the rim more aggressively and connecting on his first three NBA three-pointers. Across his two outings, Flagg averaged 20.5 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 assists while adding steals and blocks.

The Mavericks staff publicly praised his motor and feel for the game. Moreover, analysts placed him atop Rookie of the Year projections, which gives the idea of instant roles more nuance than simple handouts. Coach Josh Broghamer summed up the floor work when he said, “One thing with Cooper is we don’t have to worry about him being in the gym. He’s always going to work and try to get better whether he’s playing the games or not”.

The anecdote from the Mavericks staff about Flagg asking to play a third game also frames his mentality perfectly. Coaches laughed and said “No. You’re good”. And Flagg replied, “I just don’t want people to think the good game was a fluke”. That exchange shows hunger and accountability rather than entitlement. And when you combine it with his work ethic and early adjustments, you get a clearer picture of why blanket claims about underdeveloped rookies miss some important modern realities.