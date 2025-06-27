Cooper Flagg’s Mother Makes Emotional Confession on Financial Struggles After Father’s Mavericks Admission

Before the draft even began, Cooper Flagg had already earned the spotlight. The 6-foot-8 forward had collected honors like ACC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and the Wooden Award for his Devil records from his Duke days. So when the Dallas Mavericks shockingly landed the No. 1 pick after trading Luka Doncic, Flagg became the franchise’s future. With veterans like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson beside him, Dallas suddenly looked a little more complete. The pick wasn’t just about talent; it was about rebuilding belief. But for the Flaggs, Dallas wasn’t even in the picture at first.

As his father, Ralph, put it, “Dallas wasn’t even on our bingo card.” The family had been mentally preparing for cities like Charlotte, Washington, or even Utah. These places made sense geographically and emotionally. So when Dallas unexpectedly jumped ahead, it took time for them to process it. Yet Duke coach Jon Scheyer’s words helped shift the narrative. He called it a dream fit for Cooper. And when Cooper learned that Mavericks center Dereck Lively reminded people of his Duke teammate Khaman Maluach, everything started to click into place.

Still, behind the scenes, things weren’t as smooth as they seemed. On Chime’s Mama, I Made It, Cooper’s mother opened up about the sacrifices they made. When asked about raising a competitive athlete, she said, “We didn’t have a lot of money and we stretched the dollar as far as we could to make sure they had everything that they needed to travel out of state, stay in hotels.” From out-of-state trips to hotel costs, the expenses quickly piled up. Cooper looked back on it with a new lens, saying, “It is kind of crazy to think about how they just made so much stuff happen and on the weekends.”

All the AAU trips, to different states, the long drives, the memories came flying back to him! Cooper didn’t forget to give his parents credit for managing things behind the scenes. Then the conversation grew even more personal. His mother reminded him, “You gave up a year of high school to grow up a little bit quicker… not going to the prom…to chase this dream.” of all the sacrifices he made for his dreams to come true. Cooper didn’t deny the loss but embraced the journey.

Basketball meant everything, and winning was always on his mind: “Even though there were sacrifices, I still enjoyed every minute of being with a team and being young and not really caring about anything else.” When his mom asked if it was all worth it, his answer came without pause: “Yeah, I would say it’s all worth it.” In that moment, it was clear: Cooper hadn’t just made it to the league, he had lived every inch of the climb.

A billion-dollar blueprint begins in Dallas for Cooper Flagg

It’s not every day an 18-year-old finds himself one signature away from millionaire status. But that’s exactly where Cooper Flagg stands. The Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 pick could earn a projected $930 million by the time he turns 31. This number doesn’t even include endorsements. From rookie contracts to future supermax extensions, Flagg’s career could rewrite what wealth looks like in pro sports. And that journey? It started the moment Adam Silver called his name.

Flagg’s first step is a four-year rookie deal worth $62.7 million. That will take him through the 2028-29 season. But the real money begins after that. According to Sportac, if he hits performance targets like MVP votes or All-NBA honors, Flagg qualifies for a supermax worth $359 million. That contract would cover 2029 through 2034. And if he keeps climbing, there’s a second supermax worth $509 million waiting. That would stretch through 2039, and mark a career arc few athletes ever reach.

But what truly sets Flagg apart isn’t just the scale, it’s the strategy. Texas has no state income tax, unlike California. That alone could save him $123.69 million if he sticks with the Mavericks. Even before the draft, he was thinking long-term. He reportedly made $28 million in college through NIL deals, with $13 million from New Balance and $15 million from Fanatics. That’s serious business savvy before ever playing an NBA minute.

Now, all eyes are on him. He’s the youngest No. 1 pick since LeBron James, who became a billionaire nearly two decades after his draft. If all goes right, Cooper Flagg might get there in half that time.