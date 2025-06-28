“CP3 and LeBron Play Together”: Chris Paul’s Personal Intel Sends Lakers Nation Into Frenzy

For over two decades, LeBron James and Chris Paul have dominated the NBA in their own unique way. While King James entered the GOAT discussion by winning four chips and breaking countless individual records, CP solidified himself as one of the greatest point guards in history. But despite stacking a Hall of Fame resume while playing in the same era, the two longtime friends have never gotten a chance to join forces on the same NBA team. But that could change this summer!

You see, after spending last season with the Spurs, Paul is not expected to return to San Antonio for another run. His one-year $11 million deal has expired and there are even speculations about the 40-year-old announcing his retirement. Many believe the only way CP will continue playing is if he is with a team closer to home. Per veteran insider Marc Stein, the point guard is reportedly “determined” to play in Los Angeles.

He continued, “There is a growing belief that Paul — after starting all 82 games last season in San Antonio as a 39-year-old newcomer to the Spurs — is determined to play closer to his home base in Los Angeles if he indeed comes back for a 21st season.” Of course, there are two options in LA, the Lakers and Clippers. Well, Clippers is a more familiar situation for Paul, as he spent six years of his prime with Steve Ballmer’s franchise. But Laker Nation wants to see CP joining forces with LeBron.

“Will we finally see CP3 and LeBron play together? Only took 22 years.” One hopeful fan remarked.

