Mavericks Reportedly Taking Action Against Luka Doncic’s $200 Billion Company After Banner Controversy

Luka Doncic is back this summer, looking sharper than ever as he leads Slovenia in EuroBasket. Tonight’s game against Poland has drawn plenty of attention, especially with Doncic showing his rhythm on the court. Yet while his international spotlight shines bright and his contract extension with the Lakers secures his NBA future, the shadows of past tensions still seem to follow him. It feels almost as if every new achievement he makes is quickly followed by another chapter that stirs old controversy.

The most recent example comes from a banner linked to a video game. Doncic’s promotional poster for Overwatch 2 was reportedly requested to be moved away from the American Airlines Center. For fans, the poster was simply an ad, but for the Mavericks, it signaled something deeper. Why would a team ask to distance itself from the face of its former star? The answer may rest in old disputes, ones that continue to keep both sides locked in subtle but visible conflict.

If that wasn’t enough, the Mavericks seem to have taken their stance further. Kirk Henderson recently shared on Twitter: “BREAKING: per the voices, the Dallas Mavericks are banning Gatorade from all facilities.” This matters because Doncic holds a reported ownership stake in Gatorade through its parent company, PepsiCo, worth part of its staggering $200 billion empire. He first entered that role after his rise in the NBA made him an international marketing figure. Cutting ties in this manner feels less like a facility decision and more like a deliberate step against the player’s corporate connections.

Well, this was not the first time the Mavs targeted Doncic. Less than 48 hours after Luka Doncic was traded, a giant banner featuring his image outside the American Airlines Center was taken down. The display, which also showed members of the Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, had been seen as a symbol of his era in Dallas. Even a tribute built by fans after hearing about the trade did not last long, with arena security removing it soon after.

Put together, both the banner removal and the recent Gatorade ban suggest that Luka remains a target of decisions that go beyond basketball. It’s baffling that the franchise continues to target the player who wanted to gift it a championship, but was forced to leave it behind.

Lakers show full support for Luka Doncic on international stage

While Dallas seems hellbent on cutting any remote ties with Luka Doncic, his new team is moving in the opposite direction. In Katowice, Poland, both Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka attended Slovenia’s final practice before EuroBasket. Their presence was no small gesture. It was a clear sign that the Lakers are invested in Doncic’s journey beyond the NBA floor and want him to feel supported no matter where he plays.

Pelinka left no room for concern when asked about Doncic’s health after a minor knee scare. “Zero problems,” Pelinka said. “I mean, it’s just something that we believe in for the Lakers organization.” His words showed confidence in Doncic’s commitment to his country and faith that it would not clash with his NBA responsibilities. For Doncic, that backing was important as he reaffirmed, “It’s an easy choice. I always want to represent my country. Always did. No matter what.”

The Lakers’ show of faith extended beyond leadership. A full group, including Kurt and Linda Rambis and Dr. Leroy Sims, made the long flight from Los Angeles to Poland. “We just wanted to make a statement to Luka that we support what he does for his country,” Pelinka explained. “As you said, he is in great shape, really committed to working hard this summer, and to be able to watch that in person was worth flying over the ocean to come be with him.”

Doncic was clearly touched by their effort. “It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11, 12 hours, so it means a lot for them just to be here to support me.” In contrast to the Mavericks’ actions, the Lakers are embracing Doncic as both their star and Slovenia’s leader, strengthening their bond from the very beginning.