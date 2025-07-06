Dalton Knecht Breaks Silence on Recent Struggles After Lakers vs Warriors Summer League Game

What happens when your big NBA Summer League debut goes flat? If you’re Dalton Knecht, you don’t run from it, and you say it straight. “I didn’t get going at all actually,” he admitted after the Lakers’ opening loss to the Warriors in the California Classic. Not exactly the explosive start fans were hoping for, but to his credit, Knecht didn’t hide behind excuses.

“It took a while for me to get going… I just gotta come out ready to play better tomorrow, more confidence, shake off the rust,” he told Lakers Nation’s Matthew Peralta. Still, he shouted out to his teammates for their hustle: “I’m proud of my teammates, and they did great.” And yes, if you’re wondering, he confirmed he’ll suit up for Game 2. But while Dalton was out there grinding, one name was notably absent: Bronny James. King James’ son was courtside in street clothes, not even warming up, with zero explanation from the Lakers. No injury updates or press releases. Just… vibes and speculation. Is he sitting out the entire California Classic?

Is Vegas the real plan? Or is there something they’re not telling us? For now, the silence is louder than any Stephen A. Smith’s insane takes. The question still remains if Bronny will finally take the floor alongside Knecht in Game 2? Well, come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)