Dalton Knecht Leaves Los Angeles After Concerning Behavior At NBA Summer League

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jul 24, 2025 | 11:37 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Dalton Knecht turned a lot of heads this Summer League. Unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons. Following his breakout rookie season, everyone expected the second-year forward to dominate against the more inexperienced players. But he never found his rhythm and his confidence looked diminished. “Something’s going on with that kid’s confidence. He should have balled out.” Media veteran Ryan Ward stated, highlighting Knecht’s concerning behavior.

Surprisingly, amid the escalating doubts, Dalton seems unbothered by the noise. In fact, he is not even in Los Angeles anymore. Revealing his whereabouts in his latest IG story, the Lakers youngster posted a picture of a beach in Kauai, Hawaii. Looks like the forward is on that much needed break following his struggles in the Summer League.

(Developing Story)

