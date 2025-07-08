Dalton Knecht Makes Lakers Key Concern Worse as Eyewitness Raises Alarm Amid Trade Rumors

Two games into Summer League, Dalton Knecht was supposed to dominate. Instead, he’s looked overwhelmed. No threes made, more turnovers than assists, and a defensive effort that has raised red flags for media and front office observers alike. And media veteran Jovan Buha is worried, as he pointed out Knecht’s sluggish form and growing questions about his two-way viability. The sophomore was expected to tower over Summer League competition — instead, he’s sparking doubts.

When the Lakers landed Dalton Knecht at number 17 in last year’s draft, Rob Pelinka could not believe his luck. “We would’ve never imagined a player as skilled and sort of perfect for our needs would be there for us as Dalton Knecht. We had him as a top-10 player unanimously across our scouting boards,” the GM remarked.

Through his rookie year, Knecht showed flashes, averaging 9.1 points and 3 rebounds while emerging as a potential long-term rotation piece. Many believed he would skyrocket to superstardom in no time. But Buha pretty much said what everyone’s been thinking. “I think this has been something that has been a little alarming,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, two Summer League games are not a big enough sample size to give a verdict. However, there are exceptions in the case of a player like Knecht. “One of the exceptions to when we can sort of overreact or take a little bit more from a situation is with sophomores and older players. And Dalton is both, a sophomore and an older player. He’s 24,” Buha remarked, reminding everyone that Knecht is older than Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, who have already turned into superstars and franchise players while Knecht struggles against G League players. What if Dalton’s rookie season performance was his ceiling?

AD

An even bigger concern has been his defense, as Buha said, “Defensively, he has somehow looked even worse than he did during the regular season… He just looks disinterested in a lot of possessions out there.” Last season, defense was one of the Lakers’ biggest liabilities. With LeBron James aging and perimeter containment issues throughout the rotation, the team finished 15th in defensive rating (114.7) — middle of the pack and far from title-contending form. Clearly not good enough to be title contenders.

If Knecht is unable to step up on that end while also struggling on offense, it could mean more trouble for the Lakers. And that’s a problem, especially with his name already surfacing in trade talks.

Earlier this year, Pelinka traded Knecht to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. However, the deal was soon rescinded because Williams failed his physical. But it was clear that the GM would not hesitate to part ways with Dalton for a roster upgrade. Following his two tragic Summer League performances, the Tennessee product’s future is in question once again.

Per Tim MacMahon, “This was not a weekend where his value was boosted.” Even though the Lakers have added Deandre Ayton as their new starting big, they are reportedly looking to make more moves this summer. “The Lakers have been in touch with the Portland Trail Blazers about Robert Williams and the Miami Heat about Andrew Wiggins,” Anthony Irwin remarked. So, Knecht remains a tradable piece in the Lakers’ title pursuit.

via Imago Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dunks in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

For him to solidify his future in LA, Knecht needs a redemption game. And there is a perfect opportunity later this week as the Lakers take on the Mavs, which is also expected to be the highly anticipated debut of Cooper Flagg. “It’s gonna be a huge game. Cooper Flagg’s debut. It’s a marquee game… That’s going to be a big game and we’ll see how Dalton fares,” Buha added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Knecht is able to end his struggles and overshadow Flagg’s debut, he could once again be seen as a valuable piece in the Lakers’ rotation. It’s time for the sophomore to buckle up and prepare for the big game, and hopefully earn the praise of his teammates once again. Do you think he can do it? Because right now, the whole world is not watching him as a breakout candidate. Dalton Knecht is a question mark the Purple & Gold may not have the luxury to wait on.