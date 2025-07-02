Dalton Knecht’s Lakers Season Confession Could Spark Quick Trade as LeBron James’ Advice Emerges

There are things you can say as a rookie in the NBA, and things you probably shouldn’t say unless you’re already averaging 25 and making All-Star appearances. And Dalton Knecht just dipped his toe in that danger zone. The Lakers’ 2024 overall 17th pick was all smiles during a recent rapid-fire Q&A session. Until, that is, he casually dropped a line that likely raised a few executive eyebrows around the league. Asked what’s been the most challenging part of his career so far, Knecht didn’t hesitate.

“I would say just the overall length of the season. It’s kind of the biggest challenge. My first 82 games as a rookie, so I’m kind of different from college. It’s just 40 games.” Gulp. That’s the kind of brutally honest answer that can stir whispers, especially on a Lakers team that doesn’t have time for a learning curve. When you’ve got a 40-year-old LeBron James and a shrinking title window, even rookie fatigue starts sounding like trade bait. But, to be clear, Knecht can hoop.

His rookie season saw him average 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 46.1% from beyond the arc and had some really impressive scoring moments. His spacing helped open up the floor, and he brought a scoring confidence rare for a late first-rounder. But in L.A., results define the future, and development doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It happens under spotlights, next to legacy names, and with the expectation that every possession could decide a championship chase. And whether fair or not, publicly admitting the season felt long in July might send the wrong signal to a front office trying to reshape its depth chart. Which is why Knecht’s next comment might end up saving him.

AD

When asked what lesson he’s learned from LeBron James, he didn’t shy away from stating the obvious. “Yeah, I learned a lot. He told me always just to stay consistent, always stay who you are, always stay in the lab.” That’s the part Lakers brass will cling to. So, the complaint of 82 games isn’t a Lakers issue, but anywhere he plays. Consistency is key, and anything otherwise at this age can only ruin his run. See Ace Bailey for a reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakers All Day Everyday | Aron Cohen (@lakersalldayeveryday) Expand Post

The kid wants to work. He listens. He respects the grind. In fact, Knecht’s real welcome-to-the-NBA moment wasn’t a loss or a media circus at all. Rather, it was trying to dunk on Anthony Davis at practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dalton’s talent isn’t the problem

“You know, AD’s a great shot blocker,” he said with a laugh. You think? That’s the kind of moment that earns respect in the locker room. Still, these are the margins L.A. is operating in. They’ve been linked to multiple win‑now moves, kicking the tires on big names as the front office plays hungry for impact talent. Whether through trade or free agency, everyone from stretch shooters to rim protectors is being eyed to support LeBron, Luka, and coach J.J. Redick. And with the Western Conference only getting fiercer, the LA Lakers feel pressure not just to tinker, but to overhaul.

via Imago Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That’s the tricky roster landscape Dalton Knecht stepped into, where even a young scorer with value, rookie-scale money, and a quote about needing a break after 82 games could suddenly look very available. But that doesn’t mean they’re giving up on Knecht, not even close.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s got the fan support in LA, too. “The fans always show love… whenever I’m out or they see me, they always show love,” he said, calling it his favorite part of being a Laker. And in a city that thrives on stardom and storylines, Knecht’s likability counts. But so does durability. So does fitting into LeBron’s final run without wobbling.

And in a league that’s as much about perception as it is production, sometimes one honest answer can change how you’re seen… or, well, how long you stay. Dalton Knecht’s rookie season may be over. But the actual test? That might’ve just started.