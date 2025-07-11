brand-logo
Dalton Knecht Shares Injury Update as He Reveals JJ Redick’s Condition to Let Him Play

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Jul 11, 2025 | 12:59 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

You know those movies where the hero charges in, only to get body-checked by reality? That was Dalton Knecht’s Summer League opener. His legs cramped, he airballed, dropped an F-bomb mid-interview… you know the works. And yet, he’s still very much the headline act in Vegas. “Yeah, both my legs cramped, you know, f—— air balled legs, so whatever,” he said with a shrug that screamed rookie rites of passage. But what stood out wasn’t the physical fatigue. It was how JJ Reddick handled it.

The Lakers’ coach didn’t panic. He watched, listened, and then laid out the ask: Be aggressive. Be a vocal leader. Control your mid-range. Set up teammates. Talk.Dalton’s not just trying to score. He’s trying to become a glue guy, the kind of player who talks during timeouts, locks in defensively (“It’s a lot more hands,” he said), and owns his space on the floor.

The defense? It’s coming. The leadership? Sneaky solid. And with Reddick already trusting him to run the show, this isn’t about one game. The cramps will fade, the reads will get sharper, and if Vegas was the crash course, the question now is: what’s next for Dalton Knecht in Purple and Gold? Well, come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)

