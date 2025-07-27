Dalton Knecht Trade Proposal Sends Him to Blazers in Sensible Solution for Lakers

Dalton Knecht’s Summer League performance sparked major concerns about the 24-year-old forward. While many players his age, even younger, are already All-Stars and franchise leaders, he was struggling against a bunch of G Leaguers. Despite a year’s NBA experience under his belt, Knecht averaged merely 10.3 points on 27.9% shooting in Las Vegas. His underwhelming act fuelled the speculations of a potential trade this summer. And Lakers might have the perfect offer in place that brings in a key player by sending Knecht to Portland.

Earlier this summer, Rob Pelinka took care of the team’s size problem by bringing in seven-footer Deandre Ayton following his Blazers buyout. But the GM reportedly intends to further strengthen the Lakers’ rim protection and front court depth, which is why he has Robert Williams III on his radar. According to sources, Lakers are currently heavy favorites to land Williams over multiple interested suitors, including Warriors, Bucks, and Celtics. Here’s how they can pull it off.

Per media veteran Jake Weinbach, the potential trade proposal brings Williams to the Lakers. In exchange, Pelinka would send Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, and a 2032 second-round pick to the Blazers. Although its unclear if Portland is entertaining any offers, Lakers have inquired about the Center’s availability.

Well, the proposal seems like a sensible solution because Pelinka has already traded Knecht for a big man once before. At the February deadline, he sent him to Charlotte in exchange for Mark Williams. However, the deal was eventually rescinded because Mark failed his physical. So, Pelinka clearly sees Knecht as an expendable asset, who can be used to add more frontcourt depth. Meanwhile, Kleber has never suited up in Purple and Gold during the regular season as he spent majority of last year injured. Losing him would not impact Lakers’ rotation. Combining Knecht and Kleber, along with a second rounder is not a bad price for a player like Robert Williams.

How Robert Williams – Dalton Knecht trade could be a win-win situation for everyone?

Obviously, how adding Williams boosts the Lakers’ chances of title contention does not require much explanation. At 6’9, his presence inside the paint is undeniable. Last season, Robert averaged 1.7 blocks and nearly six rebounds in Portland. But his career’s golden days were when he played for the Celtics. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 10 points and nearly ten rebounds, making the All-Defensive second team. Clearly, he can be highly productive on a championship calibre team and that’s what Lakers would expect from him next season.

The only concern with Williams is health. In the last three seasons, he has played a total of 61 games. So, the Lakers’ biggest challenge would be to keep him healthy, and they could have one of the most lethal front courts in the league.

Meanwhile, Knecht moving to Portland could provide a necessary restart for his career. Although he had a breakout rookie season, it has been difficult for the forward to find his rhythm amid the constant LA drama. Even during Summer League, all eyes were on Dalton as he struggled to regain his rookie season form. “Something’s going on with him… he just didn’t do anything in Summer League. I was so disappointed in him.” Media veteran Ryan Ward remarked.

If Knecht gets sent to the Blazers, it might be easier for him to shift his focus strictly to basketball, away from the constant media noise. Maybe, that will help bring out the Knecht who everyone thought could become a future star in the league. What are your thoughts on this trade proposal?