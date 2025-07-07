Dalton Knecht’s Lakers Future in Jeopardy as Truth Behind Deandre Ayton-LaRavia Deal Emerges

The Lakers’ front office is clearly up to something. They recently made waves by structuring Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia’s contracts without salary increases. At first glance, it looks like a cap strategy. But when you connect the dots, it starts to hint at something deeper: a long-term plan that doesn’t clearly include everyone. Players like Knecht, who once felt like part of that vision, now seem uncertain. With 2026 circled on the Lakers’ calendar, are they quietly reshaping the core while fading out others?

Knecht’s latest game didn’t help his case. During the Lakers’ 103-83 win over the Miami Heat in the Summer League, the spotlight found others. Cole Swider dazzled with 20 points, Darius Bazley delivered defense and energy, and Bronny James added an exciting 10-point debut. Knecht? Just four points. His shots missed the mark, and his rhythm never found him. While others stepped up and filled stat sheets, Knecht faded quietly into the background again.

On The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst laid it out plainly: “So in San Francisco, Lakers have played two games so far… and Dalton Knecht is, I believe, five of 22 in those two, or five of 20… in those two games.” It wasn’t just the numbers that raised eyebrows, but the way Tim MacMahon added, “Yeah. Knecht, 0 and 9 from three-point range.” For a sophomore expected to shine in the Summer League, those numbers were rough. Especially when he’s already been traded once and benched later in the season.

There was a time when Dalton Knecht looked like a draft-day steal. Even LeBron took to mocking the GMs who passed on him. But the Lakers’ recent moves suggest that belief is fading. “The Lakers have already traded him once,” Windhorst reminded, “as the season went along, JJ Redick stopped playing him.” Could another trade be on the table? According to McMahon, “This was not a weekend where his value was boosted.” And for a young player fighting for relevance, that might be the most telling part.

While the Lakers are building with future cap space in mind, there seems to be little room for uncertainty. The contracts they handed out say they’re serious about locking in key pieces by 2026. Tim Bontemps pointed out, “They have Jake LaRavia under contract and Jarred Vanderbilt under contract for next year.” And what’s the message? The core is forming. If Knecht doesn’t step up soon, the next roster shift might just leave him on the outside looking in.

Dalton Knecht’s journey with the Lakers has been anything but quiet. Just last season, the team tried trading him for Charlotte big man Mark Williams. That deal, however, was abruptly pulled back, bringing Knecht back to L.A. in a rare reversal. At the time, it looked like the Lakers had second thoughts about letting go of a promising young scorer. But now, it feels more like a delay than a decision. His name keeps coming up in trade talks again, and that’s not accidental.

Knecht’s rookie season wasn’t all disappointment. Despite being an older first-round pick, he averaged 9.1 points across 19.2 minutes a game. His 3-point shooting stood out, too, hitting 37.6 percent on 4.4 attempts per night. Still, it hasn’t been enough to remove him from trade discussions. As Anthony Irwin reported, “Dalton Knecht’s name has come up in plenty of trade discussions this summer after he was sent out in that infamously rescinded Mark Williams deal last season.”

It’s not just speculation anymore; the Lakers are clearly looking at options. While they signed Deandre Ayton and continue reshaping their roster, the front office remains active in talks. According to Irwin, “The Lakers have been in touch with the Portland Trail Blazers about Robert Williams and the Miami Heat about Andrew Wiggins.” The Ayton deal took priority, but talks with other teams “can pick up at any time.” Rob Pelinka, the Lakers GM, is reportedly still in regular contact with Portland’s front office.

The Wiggins situation is especially telling. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, “I’ve reported/shared what I’ve heard, which is that [Miami] has been asking for a first & Dalton [Knecht], which is an overpay for Wiggins.” Buha added that Miami might also want Rui Hachimura. The Lakers are being asked for real value. That shows other teams still believe Knecht holds upside, even if the Lakers seem unsure how to use him.

So what’s next? The Lakers have tradeable contracts, future first-round picks, and a clear interest in win-now players. While Austin Reaves is unlikely to be moved, as Irwin noted, Knecht’s future is far less certain. He’s not just part of a logjam; he might be the piece other teams want most. The only question is whether the Lakers will finally let go or keep postponing a decision that’s already halfway made.