Damian Lillard Contract: How Much Do Bucks Owe Him?

Damian Lillard’s time in Milwaukee ends not with a championship run but with a painful injury and a surprising release. As he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, the Bucks have chosen to waive the All-Star guard. A decision that caught fans off guard, especially with Lillard still under a massive contract. So, what exactly happens now that he’s off the roster?

“In a shocking turn of events, the Milwaukee Bucks have waived their All-Star guard, Damian Lillard,” reported Shams Charania. The move came as the Bucks sought to bring in Myles Turner without giving up future draft picks. But waiving Lillard came with a heavy financial cost. The front office chose to stretch his remaining $113 million deal over five years. That way, they could afford Turner while managing the cap hit.

The math behind the deal might seem simple, but the impact is long-lasting. “The Bucks will owe Damian Lillard over $22M a year for the next five years,” Legion Hoops reported. That means even though he won’t suit up again in Milwaukee, his contract will haunt their books. Every year, that $22 million will weigh on their salary cap.

Fans might wonder: was it really worth it? A team that went all-in to pair Lillard with Giannis is now pressing reset. “Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon,” Shams added. It’s not the ending anyone expected, especially for a player who once symbolized hope. But the NBA doesn’t wait around, even for its stars.