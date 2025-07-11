Damian Lillard Fires Back at Tracy McGrady After Controversial Kyrie Irving Comment

The NBA’s social media streets are buzzing again. Keyboard warriors are out, legends are throwing shade, and someone just dragged a forgotten name into the spotlight. This isn’t your typical offseason drama. It’s basketball theology — and it’s playing out in Instagram Stories and podcast clips. Here’s the setup: Tracy McGrady goes on The Old Man & the Three and drops a hot one. “You remember, Jamaal Tinsley?” he asked. “Man, I don’t think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie. I think Jamaal Tinsley’s handles was probably the best I’ve seen.” Cue the reactions.

Tinsley — a slick-handling, early 2000s point guard with serious NYC flair — was suddenly being mentioned in the same breath as Kyrie Irving, a guy many call the most skilled ball-handler to ever play the game. Kyrie, for his part, took the high road: “It doesn’t bother me because I’m a mix of all the great players that came before me. … but I just don’t think he has the same movement. Jamaal Tinsley was not moving like me. I don’t think anybody moves like me.” And then Damian Lillard logged in.

Dame didn’t post a notes app statement. No long thread. Just a clean jab via his Instagram stories: “Tinsley was nice but KAI is in his own league man lol.” Respectful? Maybe. Subtle? Not even a little. That “lol” wasn’t laughter — it was the kind of punctuation that ends a conversation. Lillard wasn’t just standing up for Kyrie. He was shutting the door on nostalgia.

The context cuts deep. McGrady had elevated Tinsley in debates, possibly suggesting he rivaled modern stars. Dame’s rebuttal sliced through nostalgia: Irving’s handles, creativity, and rings put him in rarefied air. Their stats tell the tale- Lillard (25.1 PPG career) and McGrady (19.6 PPG) both know elite when they see it. But comparing Tinsley to Kyrie? That’s where Dame drew the line. This, of course, wasn’t beef. This was basketball.

McGrady’s nostalgia versus Dame’s here-and-now. And somewhere in between, Kyrie — the player everyone’s arguing about — quietly asserting his own artistry. “I’m a mix of all the great players that came before me… I just took it to a whole different place,” Irving had said. There’s truth in that. Kyrie didn’t invent the crossover, but he weaponized it. And while McGrady’s memories are real, Dame’s reminder cuts sharper: the game’s evolved. Respect the past, but don’t ignore the present.

So yeah — Tinsley was nice. But KAI? He’s something else entirely. But Damian Lillard’s post didn’t just land because of the take. It hit because of the timing.

The farewell verse: Achilles and acrostics

Just weeks ago, the Bucks waived him to chase Myles Turner (4 years, $107M), stretching Dame’s $112M owed across five seasons. It’s cold math: Giannis needs spacing, Brook Lopez faded, and Dame’s Achilles rehab didn’t fit their timeline. Even Vasilije Micic got cut- heading back to EuroLeague glory. Milwaukee’s parting words? Corporate. “A leader as resilient and clutch as they come.”

Lillard’s goodbye? Pure poetry. “34 a torn Achilles … History etch it in … a Mona Lisa Typa sketch within…”

via Imago Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shown with his eye swollen after being injured earlier in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The contrast stung. For Dame, the injury lingers. That “torn Achilles” line wasn’t a metaphor —it’s the battle he’s fighting while McGrady debates Tinsley. Kyrie might be in his own league, but Dame’s walking his own path now: rehab, free agency, and verses waiting to be written. The Bucks’ gamble? Turner’s pick-and-pops over Dame’s daggers.

For a guy who bled “loyalty” in Portland, this exit cuts differently. And that line — “torn Achilles” — now lives in the same Instagram breath as his swipe at McGrady. Because while some folks are debating handle hierarchies, Dame is fighting for his own next chapter.