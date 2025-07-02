Damian Lillard Personally Makes Feelings Clear on Bucks Waive Amid Warriors’ Pending Decision

Damian Lillard’s abrupt departure from Milwaukee has left everyone concerned about the sharpshooter’s current state. While he was still recovering from the season-ending Achilles injury he suffered during the playoffs, Bucks shockingly waived him despite the two years left on his contract. But looks like there is no need to feel bad for Dame because he seems content with the Bucks’ decision.

Finally breaking his silence on the sudden waiver, Lillard shared a video on his Instagram story of an analyst explaining how this situation benefits the veteran guard. “He’s reportedly elated that the Bucks cut him because it put him in a spot that very few All-Star level players if any have experienced in league history.” The analyst remarked.

While Lillard is no longer part of the Bucks roster, he will continue to get paid the $112.6 million left on his contract over the next five years due to the unique waive and stretch clause. That means he will rake in over $22.5 million annual for the remainder of this decade. Meanwhile, Dame is free to join any interested team, who he believes gives him the best chance to win a title. And because of the secured paycheck from Milwaukee, money is no longer an issue as he selects his next destination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the waiver might have been a blessing in disguise for Lillard and he knows it, as hinted by his IG story.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kent Padgett (@kentsports24) Expand Post

(Developing Story)