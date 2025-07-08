Damian Lillard Reportedly Rehabbing in Miami as Lakers & Celtics’ Chances to Land XYO Star Revealed

Something big is brewing in Miami, and it’s not just the summer heat. There’s a certain energy swirling around the city these days, the kind that usually means one thing: NBA drama is about to go down. And this time, it involves a superstar who might just be plotting his next move while working his way back from one of basketball’s toughest injuries.

The whispers are getting louder, the speculation more intense. A future Hall of Famer, suddenly a free agent, rehabbing in a city he’s long been linked to. The pieces are all there, but the full picture? That’s where things get really interesting. Because this isn’t just about recovery- it’s about what comes next.

NBA insider Kevin O’Connor just dropped a major clue. “Dame Lillard, post torn achilles, rehabbing with Miami…That fit is interesting for him,” he revealed. “I lean towards Miami or the Lakers as the teams that are most interesting to me. The Celtics, I’m intrigued but I don’t see it as much.” Suddenly, the dots connect. Lillard, fresh off a shocking exit from Milwaukee, is grinding his way back in a place that’s felt like destiny for years.

The Miami Heat have “serious interest” in signing Lillard, even with his rehab timeline stretching into next season. This isn’t just a fling! It’s history repeating. Remember 2023, when Dame desperately wanted to land in South Beach? The Heat never forgot. And now, with Jimmy Butler gone and a gaping hole in their backcourt, the timing feels almost too perfect.

So where does that leave the Lakers and Celtics? Let’s just say the plot is about to thicken.

Lakers or Celtics? The battle for Dame’s future

The Lakers are in full desperation mode. LeBron’s patience is wearing thin, and adding Lillard to a core with him and Luka Dončić would be a nuclear-level response. But there’s a catch: Dame might not play until 2026. Are the Lakers willing to wait, or is this just another shiny toy to distract from deeper issues?

via Imago Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shown with his eye swollen after being injured earlier in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Then there’s Boston. Jayson Tatum and Lillard grew tight during the 2020 Olympics, and now they’re both rehabbing Achilles injuries. “The Celtics present perhaps the most intriguing option,” one insider noted. Imagine them returning healthy in 2026, flanked by Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis. That’s not just a contender- it’s a dynasty in the making.

But Miami? That’s the wild card. No state taxes, a proven culture, and a fanbase that’s been dreaming of this for years. The Heat don’t just want Dame- they need him. And if his rehab in Miami turns into a long-term stay, the league might just have a new problem on its hands.