Damian Lillard’s Weber State Stats: College Career Overview, Records, and Achievements

While everyone else was busy drooling over five-star names like Kyrie Irving or Austin Rivers at Duke or Kansas, Lillard was building a legacy in Ogden, Utah, far from the spotlight. And even now, when people talk about Dame’s game, it always loops back to where he really became HIM- Weber State.

But the real kicker? Everything he did in those four years laid the groundwork for the All-NBA beast we know today. Here’s how it all unfolded.

Damian Lillard’s college career timeline at Weber State

Lillard’s time at Weber State stretched from 2008 to 2012, but it wasn’t a straight shot. Right off the bat in his freshman year (2008–09), he wasn’t easing into anything- he averaged 11.5 points per game and made Big Sky history as the first true freshman ever to be named First Team All-Conference. He also snagged Freshman of the Year. Just to be clear, that’s not normal. That’s superstar stuff.

His sophomore season (2009–10)? That’s when things really clicked. Dame jumped to 19.9 points per game and led Weber State to a Big Sky regular-season title. He won Big Sky MVP– unanimously, by the way- and turned the Wildcats into a 20-win squad. And remember, he was still just a sophomore. Already looked like a pro in college gear.

Then came the hiccup. In the 2010–11 season, Damian Lillard broke his foot just nine games in. It was a gut punch. But instead of sulking, he used the time off to rebuild. He came back for the 2011–12 season even better- stronger, more locked in, and basically turned Weber State into a one-man wrecking crew. Dropped 24.5 points per game, finished second in the nation in scoring, and then declared for the NBA Draft. He was done proving his point.

Career and season statistics

Here’s a breakdown of what Dame did in each of those seasons:

2008–09 (Freshman): 11.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 43.4 FG%, 37.4 3P%, 84.1 FT%

2009–10 (Sophomore): 19.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.6 APG, 43.1 FG%, 39.3 3P%, 85.3 FT%

2010–11 (Injury/Redshirt): 17.7 PPG in 10 games before injury

2011–12 (Junior): 24.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3P%, 88.7 FT%

Career Average (104 games): 18.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 44.6 FG%, 39.0 3P%, 86.7 FT%

He didn’t just pad stats. He exploded onto the scene and kept climbing each year. And in his final season? He hit another gear completely.

School records and honors

By the time he left Weber, the record books looked like his personal scrapbook. Lillard racked up 1,934 career points, which was second in school history at the time and now stands at fourth. In the Big Sky Conference overall, that mark once sat at fifth. He also owns Weber State’s records for most three-pointers made (246), free throws made (520), and free throw percentage (86.7%).

He took home Big Sky MVP honors twice, in 2010 and 2012, and made Third-Team All-American in 2012- the first in conference history to do so. That same year, he was named Weber State Male Athlete of the Year, for the second time. And let’s not forget: Dame scored 40 or more points twice that season, including a career-high 41 against San Jose State. That wasn’t just another game- it was double overtime magic.

Lillard’s legacy at Weber State

It wasn’t just the buckets or the awards. Lillard brought real momentum to Weber State. The Wildcats had 20+ win seasons during both his freshman and junior years. They won the Big Sky regular-season title in 2009 and 2010, and in 2012, they finished with a 25–7 overall record. Even though they fell short in the Big Sky Tournament finals that year, it was clear- they were legit because of Dame.

Fast forward to now, and he’s still locked in with the program. His No. 1 jersey was retired in 2017, making him just the third player in school history to get that honor. He was inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame in 2020, and Weber State’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. But he didn’t stop there.

In August 2025, while recovering from an Achilles injury, Lillard was named the General Manager of Weber State’s men’s basketball team. When asked about it, he said, “My relationship with Coach (Eric) Duft and this program means a lot to me… I believe I can do a lot to help the program be successful.” He meant that. And it shows.

Final word?

So, there you have it. Damian Lillard’s Weber State journey is the ultimate blueprint for transforming potential into legendary status. From overlooked recruit to record-shattering All-American and eventual NBA superstar, his college career remains one of the most remarkable in Big Sky Conference history. The numbers speak volumes, the records still stand tall, and the trophies fill the cases. Yet, it’s his unwavering loyalty – the degree earned, the jersey in the rafters, the alumni events, and now the GM role – that truly defines his legacy.