Damian Lillard Sends Clear Message to Giannis Antetokounmpo as Trade Rumors Swirl

Although it has been only two years since Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard joined forces, the duo has developed strong chemistry in the short span. Following a hard-fought win against the Mavs earlier this year, The Greek Freak dove into his connection with the sharpshooter, “We talk to one another and we know when it’s go time.” It’s clear that they enjoy each other’s company. So, as Giannis’ trade buzz continues to escalate, Dame went into nostalgia mode.

He shared a video on his Instagram story, initially posted by the Bucks, compiling the wildest and downright hilarious player interactions throughout the season. “Bucks core.” The caption read. But Lillard had one specific clip on his mind, of him and Giannis shadow boxing in the tunnel before a game. “Bout to get that African s— touched up” Lillard wrote, tagging the two-time MVP.

Looks like Dame was simply reminiscing about the time he has spent with Antetokounmpo amid the risk of the duo parting ways. Maybe, the shadow boxing clip is close to his heart because he loves the sport and has even incorporated boxing into his regular workout regime. “I do it out of love of the sport and also just to know that I can properly defend myself if it comes down to it.” Lillard once said in an interview. And to share that passion with Giannis before games was surely a special feeling.

Apart from that, the video also had another wholesome Giannis-Dame moment. Back in February, The Greek Freak interrupted Lillard’s postgame locker room interview by singing GloRilla and Se—- Red’s song ‘Watchu Kno About Me.’ At the time, there was massive buzz about GloRilla’s interest in Dame, as she posted an image of him following the All-Star break, writing, “Who n—- dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.” So, Giannis was pulling his co-star’s leg in front of the media. And Dame could do nothing but smile, as he said, “This dude is crazy bro.” The moment perfectly captured their solid bond off the court. But their relationship might not be enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee as Spurs seemingly have him on their radar.

San Antonio Spurs reportedly eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo amid Kevin Durant pursuit

Following three straight first-round exits, it’s become evident that Bucks need a lot more to be considered legitimate title contenders. With Lillard suffering an Achilles injury, which is likely to put him out for majority of next season, it is unlikely that Giannis will be able to get the team over the hump alone. That’s why speculations are that he could get traded this summer. But where?

Per veteran insider Brett Siegel, the Spurs could set their eyes on The Greek Freak if they pull out of their pursuit of Kevin Durant. According to Shams Charania, San Antonio is KD’s one of the three preferred destinations. But if the Suns and Spurs fail to agree on a deal, going after Giannis could be the obvious pivot. Another potential name on the radar is Jaylen Brown.

Well, it looks like the Spurs are looking for a veteran superstar with proven championship experience to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. That would be the next step in becoming legitimate title contenders. Per reports, Spurs could offer Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and multiple draft picks in exchange for Giannis. This gives Milwaukee enough valuable assets to facilitate their rebuild while Giannis makes the Spurs instant title contenders. Seems like a win-win situation for both franchises. Do you agree?