Damian Lillard Sends 3-Word Message to Ex-Teammate After Portland Return

Damian Lillard is back where he belongs. While everyone expected him to be devastated following his shocking departure from Milwaukee, turns out, the Bucks’ decision was a blessing in disguise for the sharpshooter. With no rush to join a new team, thanks to the Bucks paying him $112.6 million over the next five years because of the waive and stretch clause, Lillard is back in Portland to rehab from his Achilles injury while spending some quality time with his family. But amid his return to the city where he spent the first eleven years of his career, one of his former Blazers teammates is packing his bags to embark on a new journey.

Jabari Walker, who was Dame’s rookie during the 2022-23 season, is moving out of Portland after inking a two-way contract with the Sixers. Bidding farewell to his first home in the NBA, Walker penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, “Thank you for three of the most meaningful years of my life. You all took a chance on a young kid from Inglewood California and gave me an opportunity to live out a dream that I’ve held since I picked up a basketball.” As the forward thanked his coaches and teammates, along with the entire city of Portland, Lillard also wished him well for the new chapter in his young NBA career.

Sharing Walker’s wholesome post on his IG story, Dame wrote, “Keep goin Bari.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jabari Walker (@jabariwalker) Expand Post

(Developing Story)