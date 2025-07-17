Daryl Morey Warned Over Tyrese Maxey’s Future After Joel Embiid’s Locker Room Confession

The Philadelphia 76ers were once known for their structure, their stability, and the tight bond between teammates. But lately, cracks have started to show. Joel Embiid is unsure if he’ll even be ready for the start of next season. Paul George has already had surgery, and Philly’s injury worries are stacking up. At the same time, Tyrese Maxey remains their brightest spark. But how long can they keep him motivated in a system that seems to be drifting?

Kendrick Perkins recently raised the alarm about what he’s seeing. He said, “We saw structure. We saw stability. We saw culture… it’s gotten worse since he’s taken over this organization.” Then came the warning that shook fans: “The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey.” Perkins pointed at Maxey’s agent, Rich Paul, and added, “Rich Paul don’t give a d–n.” That’s not a throwaway line. It’s a sign that if Philly doesn’t fix its culture fast, their young star could walk away. And if that happens, Morey will be left answering questions about what went wrong.

So, how did it all fall apart? Some say the tension started last season when a private team meeting got leaked. The moment rattled Joel Embiid deeply. In a late-night call, he told ESPN, “I know who leaked it.” When asked if that person is still around, he answered, “There’s a chance they’re still around.” He admitted, “Once you cross that — you can’t expect me to be part of a team meeting again.” Trust, once broken, doesn’t come back easily. And in Philadelphia, the damage may already be done.

AD

(This is a developing story)