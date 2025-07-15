Daughters Riley & Ryan Leave Ayesha Curry Emotional as Her Business Venture Takes Off

Ayesha Curry put her personal goals on the back burner once she became a mother at the age of 22. But as her kids grew older, she gradually regained the confidence to prioritize her career while balancing her role as a mom. “I always had this feeling of like, I think that there’s a double duty that I could be playing here, as I was like, I have hopes and dreams for myself and there’s gotta be a way to do both. I felt this weird bug,” she remarked, embarking on her entrepreneurial journey.

Only a few years into taking that pivotal step, Ayesha has mastered how to perfectly blend motherhood with her thriving business ventures. All summer, her socials have been brimming with promotions of her Sweet July Skin line. A mere two-year-old venture, inspired by her mother and grandmother, Ayesha has been busy launching new and innovative skincare products that resonate with the brand and her personality. And turns out, her daughters Riley and Ryan are right by her side to support her.

The proud mom shared a wholesome image embracing her daughters in her IG story. Along with it was an emotional message as Ayesha tried to hold back her tears: “My big girls. What a @sweetjulyskin it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Riley and Ryan, who once went viral for taking over Steph’s presser with their adorable antics, are all grown up now. On July 10, Ryan celebrated her tenth birthday, and big sister Riley will turn thirteen later this week. Overwhelmed with emotions, Ayesha recently revealed her handcrafted gift for Riley: a hand-crocheted blanket. “But she’s also a mama!” She wrote, taken aback by how quickly her daughters were growing up.

AD

Sure enough, her business is growing at the same pace.

Ayesha Curry launches new Sweet July Skin products as successful summer continues

Product after product, launch after launch, Ayesha’s Sweet July Skin has shown no signs of slowing down this summer. A couple of days ago, Mrs. Curry dropped another update, launching three juicy flavors of a daily hydrating Lip Treatment. Flavors include guava jelly, lychee jelly, and essential. And the best part is, Ayesha has been modelling for these new products, which is clearly helping the visibility of the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet July Skin (@sweetjulyskin) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Individual Sweet July Skin products range from $32 to $70, whereas packages even go up to $300. Sure enough, customers are happily paying the price to get their hands on the unique items. And why won’t they? After all, Ayesha spent nearly three and a half years preparing, planning, and testing the products before officially launching the skin care line in 2023. So, you know she has put her heart and soul into it, “I’m glad we did play the slow game, because we’ve gone above and beyond.”

It’s great to see her thriving, both as a mother and a businesswoman. Don’t you agree?