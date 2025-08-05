De’Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on $229M Extension as Warning Bells Ring for Spurs

When a player grabs the mic and the money, people listen. Especially when that mic belongs to the San Antonio Spurs, and the cheque is worth $229 million. In a fresh video posted by the team’s official Instagram, De’Aaron Fox looked straight at the camera and made it official: “Just signed my extension… I’m ready to get to work… I’m trying to hang more banners.” Spurs fans cheered. But front offices? They probably squinted.

According to Shams Charania, Fox inked a four-year, $229 million extension that keeps him in San Antonio through the 2029–30 season. It’s the kind of deal that screams franchise pillar, except this franchise already has Victor Wembanyama. And with Wemby’s own rookie-scale contract ending in 2026, that’s two max contracts… before the contending roster is even fully built.

Fox, now 27, averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and poured in a 60-piece last season. He’s magnetic. But is he the guy next to the guy? The Spurs think so… for now. What happens when the luxury tax knocks? Or if Wemby wants a second star, not just a co-star? Well, come back here to find out!

(This is a developing story…)