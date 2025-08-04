De’Aaron Fox Faces $29M Loss as Victor Wembanyama and Two Others Put Spurs at Crossroads, Says Expert

What do you do when your house is about to be renovated by a 7’4 French architect with alien arms, and you’re asked to invest in a granite countertop that might not even fit the new vibe? That’s the San Antonio Spurs’ dilemma with De’Aaron Fox. The smooth, slithery guard officially became extension-eligible this week, and if he wants it, the max is waiting: four years, $229 million. That’s $51 million per season starting in 2026–27. Just one problem.

That’s the exact year Victor Wembanyama graduates from his rookie-scale contract and starts devouring your cap space like a buffet. And it’s not just Wemby. The Spurs are doubling down on their youth movement with Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle—two lottery-level picks expected to define the next era alongside Victor. You don’t buy a future like that only to spend half your budget on a guy who hasn’t cracked an All-NBA team since 2022-23 season.

Still, Fox is no scrub. He’s a near 26-point-per-game scorer, an All-Star, and arguably one of the fastest end-to-end players in the league. His blend of shot creation, burst, and midrange touch makes him a nightmare to guard. But Bobby Marks doesn’t see him as a top-25 player. “Is he a max player? That’s for the Spurs to determine,” Marks said. “Would he be a max player if he was in Denver? Would he be a max player? No… I think you have to be careful handing out 51 million player contracts.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And well, Marks has a point. Fox thrives with the ball in his hands and freedom to operate, but the Spurs are shaping a roster where Wembanyama is the primary hub. Castle’s defensive chops and Harper’s slashing instincts mean touches will be split. So what’s the plan? Pay Fox max money to eventually ask him to play third banana? Then there’s the cold math.

AD

A $229M deal locks San Antonio into a high-stakes financial future before Wemby even signs his supermax. Go for $200M instead, and suddenly you’ve saved $29 million… enough room for a legit role player or an insurance policy for injuries. Even Zach, a San Antonio Spurs insider from Pounding the Rock, expects that’s where the negotiation lands: four years, $200M. Respectable for Fox, responsible for the Spurs. So what does Fox want? And more importantly… does Wemby approve?

At his best, Fox is a dynamic slasher who can kill you in transition, isolate late in games, and keep defenders honest from midrange. He averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 2024–25 and has grown into a more disciplined defender. But he’s not a floor-spacer in the traditional sense. His off-ball game still lags behind his ball-dominant intelligence. And that? Well, that matters in San Antonio’s vision of beautiful basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why De’Aaron Fox is a wildcard fit in San Antonio

With Wemby back and healthy, commanding post touches, Castle attacking lanes, and Harper pushing pace, the offense can’t slow down. Fox’s tendency to operate in the halfcourt may clash with the Spurs’ long-term tempo. So much so, Fox even said of Wenby, that, “Playing with a superstar is not easy because obviously, one, they demand the ball… Two, they demand so much attention. It’s like playing with Steph. Everybody can’t play with Steph because you always have to look for him. But at the end of the day, that motherf—– can win championships, and I think Vic can win championships.”

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He then continued, “So, you obviously want to continue to play your game. But you learn how to play off someone like that. And he by himself can make a group extremely special.” And what about leadership? Fox was admired in Sacramento for his loyalty and clutch shot-making, but he’s never made it past the second round. Wemby’s championship clock is ticking faster than expected, and the Spurs might be hunting for NBA playoff killers, not just cool 26-point nights in February. But the thing is, Fox wants this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s long admired President Popovich, and playing next to a generational talent like Wemby is a rare opportunity to win big. Maybe he’s willing to shave a few million off the top for a real shot at relevance. Or maybe not. Maybe Fox holds firm and bets on himself. Maybe the Spurs look at Harper and Castle and decide they’d rather grow from within.

The Spurs are no strangers to patience. They sat on max cap space for three straight summers waiting for the right move. Fox is good, yes, but is he the move? We’ll find out soon enough. Because now the question isn’t just about De’Aaron Fox. It’s about the blueprint. And whether San Antonio’s next dynasty starts with a $200 million handshake… or a polite pass.