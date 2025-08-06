Denver Nuggets 2025 Pre-Season Schedule: Dates, Venues & More

After a playoff heartbreak against OKC, Denver’s hungry for redemption- and their 2025 preseason slate is the first step. From sunny San Diego to buzzing Vancouver, the Denver Nuggets aren’t just warming up; they’re globe-trotting with purpose. New faces, old rivals, and a championship itch- this schedule’s packed with drama before the real games even start.

The roster? It’s deeper than last year’s. Veterans are back, new faces have arrived, and there’s a real buzz again. That brings us to where things get spicy. The preseason fixers are here! And it’s not your average warm-up stretch. We’re talking bold venues, strategic tune-ups, and a couple of games that’ll feel way more personal than they probably should.

Full Denver Nuggets 2025 pre-season game schedule

Four games- spread across two countries and a handful of basketball-starved markets, make up Denver’s preseason run. It all kicks off on October 4 in San Diego of all places.

They’ll be playing the Timberwolves at Pechanga Arena. Yes, you read that right. Not in Minneapolis. Not in Denver. San Diego. The league’s clearly leaning into neutral-site action and expanding reach, but it’s also a chance for fans in SoCal to see Jokic and crew up close.

Next, the squad heads north. Way north. October 6, they face the Raptors in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. This one’s part of the NBA Canada Series and it’s kind of a big deal. It’s the 20th NBA Canada Series game since 2012, and only the seventh time the series touches down in Vancouver. For Jamal Murray, a native son of Canada, this one’s going to hit different. Add in stars like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on the Raptors’ side, and suddenly it’s not just a friendly- it’s a spotlight game with international flavor.

After a short break, Nuggets’ back home. October 14, they’ll welcome the Chicago Bulls to Ball Arena for their only home preseason game. Finally, they’ll wrap things up on October 17 in Oklahoma City. And yes, that’s the Oklahoma City. The same team that knocked them out. That one’s going to be emotionally charged, no doubt about it. Might be preseason on paper, but don’t expect it to feel that way on the floor.

Training camp & preparation

Camp fires up with media day on September 30th in Denver, but the first official on-court training camp practices begin the following day, October 1st. No fancy retreats.. just hard work at their home facility. David Adelman’s priorities? Melding new vets like Hardaway Jr. and Brown with the Jokić-Murray-Gordon core. The big question: who starts at shooting guard? Braun’s the frontrunner, but Peyton Watson’s athleticism could sway votes.

Depth won’t be an issue this year. After last season’s bench woes, Denver added scoring punch and defense. Watch for sophomore DaRon Holmes II battling for rotation minutes, while Hunter Tyson aims to prove his three-point range translates to NBA speed. Every drill, every scrimmage.. it’s about building a machine ready to crush the West.

Venue & game highlights

San Diego (Oct 4): Pechanga Arena’s intimate 16,100-seat setup lets fans soak in Jokić’s genius up close. Bonus? Minnesota’s new-look roster featuring Anthony Edwards vs. Denver’s starters- a perfect opening act.

Vancouver (Oct 6): Rogers Arena transforms into hoops heaven for the NBA Canada Series. Murray’s homecoming vs. Scottie Barnes will electrify the crowd. Fun fact: This is the league’s 20th Canada game since 2012- and it’s broadcast globally to 200+ countries.

Denver (Oct 14): Ball Arena’s homecoming is all about vibes. Expect Jokić jerseys everywhere and maybe a “Bruce Brown Again!” chant. Tickets are expected to start around $89, based on recent resale data.

Oklahoma City (Oct 17): Afternoon revenge tour! Paycom Center hosts the playoff rematch we craved. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Murray Part II- this time with Denver’s deeper bench ready to flip last year’s script.

Final word?

Denver’s preseason is a masterclass in balance: global fan outreach, roster tests, and narrative payback. From San Diego’s beaches to OKC’s pressure cooker, each game sharpens their title tools. When the real season tips October 21st, these Nuggets won’t just be ready.. they’ll be revamped!