Dereck Lively II’s NBA Career at Risk as Key Concern Emerges After Injury Update

Not many rookies get the opportunity to be a part of the NBA Finals. Even if they do, they seldom get meaningful minutes on the court in such high-stake situation. But last year, Dereck Lively II broke that mould as he helped the Mavs conquer the Western Conference. His stellar rookie season solidified him as one of league’s promising young Centers. Unfortunately, Dereck’s budding career is at risk of taking a massive hit due to his latest health concerns.

Turns out, Lively recently underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his right foot. Last season, he was limited to playing just 36 games after being sidelined for nearly three months with a right ankle stress fracture. Although the big man is expected to make a complete recovery during the break and return for September’s training camp, this lengthy hiatus could impact his game.

Addressing the major concern, veteran insider Trevor Lane said, “What you’re losing here with Dereck Lively is an offseason of workouts and an offseason of progress… which is particularly important when you’re talking about younger players that they get the opportunity to get out there on the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For younger players like Lively, offseason is when they truly zero in on their weaknesses and work on their game. This period plays a pivotal role in elevating their career to the next level. Unfortunately, Lively’s offseason will now be spent rehabbing from his surgery instead of developing his skills. And even though he is expected to return for training camp, there is no guarantee that he will be in game shape. “You do miss out on that summer of growth, that summer of development… this can be a bit of a setback as well… for the Mavs team that has obviously dealt with so much on the injury front.” Lane remarked.

AD

Well, Lively is Mavs’ third key star to join the injured players list. Of course, Kyrie Irving is expected to miss majority of next season recovering from a torn ACL, whereas Anthony Davis recently underwent surgery to repair a detached retina. Sure enough, the injury bug has raised major concerns heading into the Cooper Flagg era. And Lively’s individual career is also at risk of slowing down. Turns out, he is not the only young star stuck on this boat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Veteran insider highlights Grizzlies star who is in a similar situation as Dereck Lively II

While Dereck starts his rehab surrounded by his veteran leaders and mentors, Zach Edey is going through a similar situation in Memphis. Last month, the big man re-sprained his left ankle during an offseason workout. Fearing the risk of further injury, Grizzlies decided to schedule a surgery to “address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle.”

via Imago Grizzlies’ Zach Edey (14) runs on the court as he is introduced during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Edey scored 10 points and collected five rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets.

As dominant as Edey was during his rookie season, his injury prone ankles were a major concern all year. Hopefully, this surgery will solve the issue. “After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him back to 100 percent with no limitations.” Edey’s agent Mark Bartelstein remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Per reports, the 7’4 Center is expected to miss the start of next season. That puts him in a similar situation as Lively because he too will miss an entire summer of development, rehabbing. “It’s part of the reason why Zach Edey’s injury is so devastating to the Memphis Grizzlies… He misses a summer of development, and growth, practice and working on all the different skills that he needs to work on over the summer to get ready for next NBA season.” Lane added.

The first few summers of a player’s career can define the entire trajectory of their NBA future. Unfortunately, Lively and Edey will miss out on this crucial period this year because of the unfortunate injuries. How do you think it will impact them?