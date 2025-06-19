Desmond Bane Confirms Stance on Ja Morant’s Grizzlies After Stephen A. Smith’s Harsh Backlash

In the middle of the NBA Finals, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith managed to shift the spotlight from the Pacers and Thunder to… the Memphis Grizzlies. And the reaction was fast and fiery. During a recent segment, Stephen A. made a bold — and controversial — claim about why star players are hesitant to join the Grizzlies: “There’s an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You’ve got to clean some of that stuff up, because it’s dissuasive to NBA players.”

It didn’t take long for Ja Morant to fire back on X (formerly Twitter), calling out Smith directly. In response, the First Take host doubled down, “So this is what we’re doing now @JaMorant?… Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis? Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details? Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears!”

But is Memphis really as undesirable for NBA players as SAS claims? While that back-and-forth was catching heat online, someone who actually lived the Memphis experience decided to speak up — and not just in Ja Morant’s defense, but in defense of the entire city.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Enter Desmond Bane.

AD

Following his blockbuster trade to Orlando, the former Grizzlies star made a firm stance in Memphis and Ja’s defense. Bane addressed the criticism head-on, saying he found it hard to believe, “I think all that is just false. I think once you get to Memphis and you learn Memphis and you know Memphis, like there’s a lot of love in that city… I think Memphis is a beautiful place. They got a great organization. Anybody that goes there will be happy with what they got going on for sure.”

Sure, Bane acknowledged that there are a few rough parts in Memphis, but he highlighted that it’s the case with every other city. “Not everybody grew up with everything under the sun,” he remarked. What stood out even more than Bane’s defense of the city was the pride he said locals feel, and the connection they build with players who embrace the city.

“People who live there have a certain pride about Memphis. Like it may not have all the bells and whistles that other cities have, but they have like a real pride about the way that they live and care for their city and care for one another for real,” he noted. That’s not just lip service — Bane knows what he’s talking about. Over five years in Memphis, he averaged 17.8 points and became one of the city’s most respected players, both on and off the court. Nothing but fond memories for him there.

Desmond Bane questions Stephen A. Smith’s motive amid Memphis criticism

After going into detail why the narrative about Memphis is flawed, Bane also questioned Stephen A.’s recent antics. In the last few days, the ESPN veteran has publicly called out Ja Morant, accused Memphis of being unsafe, and pointed fingers at Tyrese Haliburton’s credibility as a superstar. On top of that, he was caught playing Solitaire during a live NBA Finals game. And Bane was left a bit confused by his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I really try not to get into too much of that just because I know how it can get… But Ja is obviously a close friend of mine, Tyrese close friend of mine. Both great people. I think it’s unfortunate you know. I think there is great things going on in the NBA Finals, with the Pacers, Oklahoma City, two good basketball teams. And there’s a whole lot there to talk about. There’s times when I don’t always understand the motive, but it is what it is and I try not to pay attention to it,” Bane said on The Young Man and the Three podcast.

With Ja’s viral X response and Bane’s detailed take, it’s clear that they disagree with SAS’s controversial statement about Memphis. And even though Bane is no longer with the Grizzlies, he had one strong message for the players who might get a chance to join that team in the future: “They know if you’re faking them. Just be yourself and they will accept it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think more star players will be willing to move to Memphis following Bane’s explanation?