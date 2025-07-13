Desmond Bane Trade Left Ja Morant in Disbelief as Confession on Grizzlies’ Future Emerges

“I was shocked, personally,” Morant admitted. Some breakups you see coming. Others hit like a cross-court pass you never even saw leave the fingertips. And for Ja Morant? The Desmond Bane trade fell firmly into the second category. In a summer already filled with utter chaos, the news that Memphis had dealt Bane to the Orlando Magic stopped Morant in his tracks.

He continued, saying, “I got the message from Des. To see it all over the internet, I thought the (expletive) was fake, honestly.” Because this wasn’t just a roster shuffle. Bane wasn’t a role player or an afterthought. He was the guy who averaged 19.2 points this season, shot 39.2% from deep, and helped shoulder the load when Morant needed him most. A certified dog. And now?

He’s the Magic’s new x-factor. From Memphis’ standpoint, the trade signals a pivot. Not a rebuild, but a reshuffle that suggests front office confidence in its core, and maybe a bet on health finally swinging their way. But if the numbers speak, so does Ja. “It’s best for both sides. Des is going to a very talented Orlando team. I feel like he’s the piece that they’ve been missing.”

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) react during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.

Just last season, the Grizzlies had their campaign buried under injury reports. Morant himself missed 66 games because of suspension and injury. Back then, Steven Adams never touched the floor. And Bane played just 42 games. Still, Memphis leaned into its gritty DNA, developed talent, and scrapped for every inch. That identity, Ja insists, isn’t going anywhere. Even without Bane. And while Desmond Bane heads south and Memphis reshuffles the deck, another goodbye quietly echoed through Instagram.

Yuki Kawamura, who also won’t return next season, reposted a story thanking Ja: “Thank you Ja 🙏 see you soon in Tokyo 🇯🇵.” A small moment, sure, but one that captures how much this locker room meant to those inside it. So with familiar faces now scattered, what’s really left in Memphis? Well, there’s still Jaren Jackson Jr.

“He deserves it,” Morant said of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s five-year extension. “That’s the heart of Memphis, the heart of this team. I feel like he deserves it. I thought it would have been way more, honestly. I don’t understand the cap stuff.” And Jackson, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, has developed into more than just a rim protector.

Why Ja Morant’s still all-in on Memphis

With averages of 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season, Jackson Jr. is now an anchor on both ends. For Ja, the extension isn’t just a money move, but a message. “It’s time for him to grow in that aspect of his game,” Morant added. “It’s the perfect situation, being a third-year guy on this team and guys looking to do what you do.”

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a foul call toward an official, resulting in a technical foul, during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum.

Veteran presence isn’t just a buzzword for the Memphis Grizzlies. “I felt like for us, having him be that vet around is definitely big-time for us,” Ja said. “Everybody know what he does on the defensive end. For our young guys who are trying to push themselves to be that guy as well, they got a perfect vet to learn from.” And even the low-key addition of Ty Jerome got a Ja nod.

“Definitely another solid guard for us. Everybody seen what he done for a great Cleveland team this year. I honestly felt like he was a big piece of that team. To have him, we adding another ball handler that can not only create for himself but for everybody else.” Despite all the noise, what’s emerging is a quieter truth.

Ja Morant is invested. Not just in his own return, but in the evolution of the Grizzlies’ future. For a player often associated with flash and fury, it’s his steady commitment that’s now carrying weight. And if Memphis is truly betting on its stars, they’ll need Ja at full strength. Since entering the league, he’s averaged 22.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. But it’s his leadership, not his stat line, that will define this next chapter. So what’s next?

For Bane, it’s sunny Orlando and a chance to be a missing puzzle piece. For Memphis, it’s a new-look roster that still believes in its culture. And for Ja Morant? It’s time to write the redemption arc. One game at a time.