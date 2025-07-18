Devin Booker Finds Solace In Stephen Curry After Kevin Durant’s Insult to Suns

When the Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Nets two years ago, the expectations were that he would help Devin Booker and Co. win a championship right away. But a first-round sweep followed by a playoffs no-show made it clear that D-Book and KD joining forces was not the right call. So, the Slim Reaper decided it was time to move on and took his talents to Houston in a historic seven-team trade. And he made his feelings known about his time in Arizona!

It happened after media veteran Erik Ruby expressed excitement about KD and Bradley Beal’s Suns departure, “Man… I’m so glad Durant and Beal are off the Suns… If you told me two years ago I’d feel that way, I would’ve laughed at you, but it’s clear that keeping either of them was unsustainable for the culture. Never been more ready for a new era of basketball in Phoenix.” And as expected, Durant wasn’t exactly pleased with this remark, and retorted with a savage reply of his own: “What culture is that?”

Further calling out the Ruby, Durant added, “Cut the s— Erik, most of y’all in Phx want me off the team cuz of the toxic experience it was online for you while u live tweeted games. KD Stan’s got most of Phoenix pissed, it ain’t bout nothing but that lol.” KD did not hesitate to go on a tirade against his old team. And it would be fair to assume that this wouldn’t have sat well with Devin Booker. Fortunately, a call from longtime pal Stephen Curry lightened his mood at the perfect time.

You see, Steph recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Gabby Golf Girl, competing in his first-ever 1V1 golf match. In a shocking outcome, the content creator beat the 2023 American Century Championship winner. As a forfeit, the Warriors star had to call any NBA player and convince him to collaborate with Gabby for a future video. He chose Booker.

“So, I’m out here on the golf course, and I just lost a bet. And I had to pay it up. You’re the most amazing teammate that anybody could have, so I figured you would come in and help me out.” Steph told D-Book. USA 2024 vibes! Maybe, that’s exactly what the Suns star needed to hear amid the chaotic KD incident.

While Curry and Booker have never teamed up in the NBA, they were part of last year’s Paris Olympics squad that won the Gold Medal. And Devin showcased his willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of the team by embracing the three-and-D role, content with not being the primary scoring option. As expected, Booker proved how reliable he is once again as he wholeheartedly accepted Steph’s offer to collaborate with Gabby. “This man is balling right now in the golf course… He’s locked in.” Steph remarked. And this mentality could help Book find success with the Suns as they head into the post-KD era.

Devin Booker’s Suns commitment is clear as the new era begins!

After the Big Three’s failure, many thought D Book should also consider parting ways with the Suns just like Durant and Beal. In his prime at 28 years old, and arguably the best shooting guard in the league, there was a rising consensus that he was wasting the best years of his career on a franchise that does not have a winning culture.

However, the escalating rumors and external noise could not waiver Booker’s commitment to the team that drafted him. Earlier this month, he inked a two-year $145 million extension, which will keep him in Phoenix through 2029-30. This new deal made him the highest-paid player in the NBA, ever. Period.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center.

Meanwhile, the Suns are also ready to move on from the traumatic Durant and Beal era. So far this summer, they have added promising young stars, including Dillon Brooks, Jaylen Green, and Mark Williams. Looks like the new plan is to go younger and build around Booker for the future. Maybe this is the vision that finally gets them to that coveted championship. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.