Devin Booker Gets Special Invite to Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Celebration After Kevin Durant Reunion

Devin Booker has been quietly thriving lately. He just landed a major contract extension with the Suns, locking in his future with Phoenix. Off the court, he recently reunited with Kevin Durant after what seemed like months apart. Ever since the Suns’ season ended, the two stars had kept a low profile. Their bond had grown strong during their time as teammates, and more than just on-court chemistry, they genuinely respected each other. So when photos of them together surfaced again, fans instantly took notice. Well, that and Drake dapping KD. But that wasn’t even the biggest surprise.

Booker’s next move would take him across the ocean and straight into one of the most exclusive tennis events in the world. Under the soft sunlight of Centre Court, Wimbledon hosted a final that felt more like a passing of the torch. Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old World No. 1, faced off against Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champ and second seed. It was their first Grand Slam final against each other, a matchup fans had been waiting for.

Alcaraz grabbed the first set with his usual mix of speed and flair. But once Sinner settled in, he took control. Long rallies, well-placed serves, and calm under pressure helped him claim the next three sets. He won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in just over three hours. The win gave Sinner his first Wimbledon title and put another chapter in a growing rivalry.

While Centre Court buzzed with tennis royalty, one courtside guest stood out. Devin Booker, invited by Emirates, the tournament’s official airline partner, was spotted before the event started. His presence wasn’t just random; this match had weight. Sinner and Alcaraz have been pushing each other for years, and this felt like a defining moment. For Booker, who knows what pressure and legacy look like, it made sense to witness this kind of showdown firsthand. As photos popped up online, fans realized he was in London and were filled with praise for the 28-year-old. Let’s just say, it wasn’t just the players serving looks.

To top it off, Booker posted an Instagram Story that turned even more heads. It was a photo of three wrists, each wearing a different luxury timepiece. The caption? “BIG3 Wimbledon”. One was the iconic Royal Oak Double Balance Openworked, another the Patek Philippe Nautilus in rose gold. Booker’s wrist, positioned at the bottom, featured the iconic Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A in stainless steel.

Its blue-black dial and sleek horizontal embossing made collectors double-tap instantly. Since being discontinued in 2021, its resale value has jumped past $120,000. Whether it was a subtle flex or just Booker being Booker, fans got the message: he knows how to show up without saying much.

Devin Booker’s record-breaking contract extension raises questions about the Suns’ future

Booker’s connection to Phoenix runs deep. He joined the Suns back in 2015 when they were a struggling team with little promise. Over the years, fans embraced him as the face of their rebuild. He gave them iconic moments: a 70-point game at age 20 and a Finals appearance in 2021. That kind of loyalty is rare in today’s NBA, especially when superteams and trades dominate headlines. But now, the Suns are stuck. With no draft picks and tight finances, they’re locked into a core that just missed the Play-In.

Kevin Durant’s departure to Houston and Bradley Beal’s interest in moving on leaves Devin Booker standing alone. And while Ishbia reportedly refused to trade Booker, the long-term vision is unclear. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton graded the deal a failure, arguing Booker is more of a top-25 player than a top-10 one. He wrote that when the extension kicks in, it’s “more likely that Booker will be a complementary piece than the centerpiece the Suns have made him.”

Feb 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Suns have already faced one financial mess with Beal’s contract, which they may need to waive and stretch. Giving Booker superstar money until age 33 could create a similar dilemma

Then came Charles Barkley’s reaction, and as always, he didn’t sugarcoat it. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, he said, “He should be the happiest person. He should just go around shaking people’s hands.” Barkley continued, saying, “Devin Booker, who’s a hell of a player, going to make $70M a year to dribble a stupid basketball. Why shouldn’t he be in a good mood? He’s the luckiest dude in the world.”

Even with all the money, not everything is as simple as it looks. Booker is now the centerpiece of a team stuck between eras: one that once looked like a title contender, now caught in a roster jam with no clear way forward. The deal cements his place in Phoenix, but it also raises a big question: Will this be remembered as a moment of loyalty, or as the start of another financial puzzle the Suns struggle to solve?