Devin Booker Receives Caution From Insider as Suns Head Towards Major Change

Just when you think Devin Booker has maxed out his act, someone tosses him a bowling ball. That’s essentially what the Phoenix Suns have done this offseason. They’ve given him a new supporting cast, shuffled the deck, and left him holding even more responsibility than before.

The arrival of Jalen Green was supposed to be a flash of excitement, because why not? He’s a young, athletic creator who could help Booker carry the load. Instead, insiders like Gerald Bourguet are raising the caution flag. “I do think the Suns kind of put a lot on Devin Booker’s plate now,” Bourguet said on the Beyond the RK podcast. And well, he’s not exaggerating.

Phoenix is flirting with the idea of running a Garland-Mitchell-style two-ball-handler system, with Green sliding into the Darius Garland role and Booker as Donovan Mitchell. Sounds intriguing in theory, but there’s a catch. “They’re saying that Jalen Green’s going to be the point guard, but he is nowhere even close to the realm of playmaker that Devin Booker is.” And before you raise your eyebrows, that’s not shade. That’s a fact backed by numbers.

Booker averaged 7.1 assists per game in the 2024–25 season, which ranked him 8th in the NBA. His ability to draw attention and then create advantages for teammates is elite. The problem? Those kick-outs and swing passes used to land in the hands of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Now, they’re going to Jalen Green, Mark Williams, and a rotating cast of younger, unproven guys.

That means more scoring and playmaking weight falls directly on Booker’s shoulders, and it was already a heavy load. Bourguet put it bluntly, no filters whatsoever: “He needs to be the one that’s initiating a lot of the offense because he’s much better at it than Jalen Green is.” The Suns are betting Booker can be both the table-setter and the closer, night after night. But of course, there’s a plan for some relief.

Colin Gillespie could shift Booker off-ball in spurts when he checks in, and there’s hope the frontcourt can add some playmaking juice. Bourguet points to Oso Ighodaro as a hub from the elbows, a quick decision-maker, and a strong pick-and-roll partner. If that works, it could take a fraction of the creative burden off Booker. Still, the Phoenix Suns‘ frontcourt isn’t exactly built to stretch the floor.

Booker’s burden grows, but so does his legacy

With Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, and Nick Richards in the mix, spacing could be an issue unless Maluach proves he can consistently hit threes. That might push Phoenix into experimenting with Oso at the four alongside a stretchier big, a move they toyed with in Summer League. And well, this isn’t the first time someone has asked Booker to do the impossible.

Since signing his five-year, $158 million extension in 2018, and later his two-year, $145 million deal that keeps him in Phoenix until 2030, he’s been the franchise’s constant. His career-wide averages with the Suns are nothing short of extraordinary. With 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his career, Booker’s been the Suns’ all-time leader in points and three-pointers, a four-time NBA All-Star, and the face of an organization that’s come painfully close to a title. What makes this season different is the blend of caution and opportunity.

On one hand, the Suns are stripping away some of the high-end talent that allowed Booker to thrive in a balanced role. On the other hand, they’re giving him the steering wheel. That, too, for an offense that could be far more dynamic if Green develops quickly and the Garland-Mitchell blueprint clicks. The upside? If Booker can carry this group deep into the playoffs, his case as one of the game’s premier guards strengthens even further. The risk?

A heavier workload could wear him down, making those May and June moments harder to seize. The Suns are banking on the former. They’re betting that Booker, the juggler on the tightrope, can handle the bowling ball too. And if history is any indicator, he just might… but he’ll make us all sweat watching him do it.