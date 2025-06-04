Did Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Injure Luka Doncic Intentionally? Pacers Star’s Family’s Controversial Actions Revealed

Something didn’t feel right. Luka Doncic had just thrown down a nasty first half against the Indiana Pacers, torching them for 25 points like it was another day at the gym. But as the second half rolled around, something was… off. The shots weren’t falling, the rhythm looked shaky, and even Luka’s body language felt weirdly tight. Nobody thought much of it. Until a clip hit the timeline that made everyone hit pause.

See, there are regular postgame interactions, handshakes, daps, maybe a little trash talk. And then there’s what happened courtside in Indiana. Right before halftime, Luka strolled over to greet a familiar face in the Pacers crowd. But that handshake? That wasn’t your average handshake. It had weight. Grip. Drama. What followed might’ve been nothing, or it might just be the most unexpected assist of the Pacers’ postseason.

According to a post from Luka Updates on Twitter, the handshake in question came from none other than Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton. That incident didn’t happen this postseason it actually went down in February 2024 during a regular-season clash. But the clip resurfaced with new eyes and fresh heat once the playoffs arrived. In the video, Luka winces after the handshake like he’d just grabbed a brick. “Did he try to injure Luka on purpose?” the post asked. It wasn’t just a question. It was a needle pointed straight at the heart of this chaotic Pacers run.

Because intentional or not, Luka’s second half went ice cold. Eight points. 2-for-8. And that tight grip? Fans are calling it the most clutch defensive play of the night.

Fast-forward to the playoffs, and John Haliburton with his antics have stayed just as loud maybe louder. Giannis Antetokounmpo felt it firsthand. After Indiana knocked Milwaukee out of the first round, John allegedly waved a towel in Giannis’s face and shouted, This is what we effing do. The league didn’t laugh it off. They banned him from playoff games. Giannis even said postgame, I believe in being humble in victory… that wasn’t it. John later apologized. But the rep? It stuck.

Let’s not forget John Haliburton isn’t your average courtside dad. He’s a former coach. A referee. A student of the game. And he’s been right there through every emotional high and low of this Indiana run. But his track record now includes two separate flashpoints, one in February with Luka, and one in the playoffs with Giannis. And both raised eyebrows.

So was that handshake with Luka just weird timing? Or something more? Look, Doncic is no stranger to selling a moment. He knows how to draw contact, lean into the pain, and make it linger. But he’s also been banged up this postseason. Would a man already under scrutiny take things one step too far? The timeline’s damning: Luka dominates, shakes John’s hand, then crashes in the second half. Coincidence? Maybe. But even that uncertainty’s got the internet buzzing.

Meanwhile, Giannis’ moment with John had its own arc. The incident wasn’t nothing. The towel, the trash talk, the emotion, it crossed a line. And the NBA took it seriously. John was pulled, banned, and eventually apologized. Giannis? He said it straight: That was disrespect. But the tension didn’t end ugly. Giannis and John had a moment, foreheads touching, words exchanged, and a mutual Love you before they walked away. Heated? Sure. But human.

Two stars. Two flashpoints. And one man at the center.

How did John Haliburton return from his suspension?

Game 2 against the Knicks? That wasn’t just a win. That was a statement. Tyrese Haliburton lit up the screen postgame yelling, “Free Pops till it’s backwards!”; and TNT ate it up. Charles Barkley wasn’t even trying to hide it: “Come on, Adam Silver; let the man back in the building!” Like clockwork, the league eased up. John Haliburton? Back for Games 3 and 4. Suite access only, sure, but the dude was back.

And the vibes? Straight fire. Tyrese looked locked in again. Sharper. Hungrier. Was it just superstition? Or did Pops really give the squad their edge back? Barkley might’ve been laughing, but he nailed it: “It’s time.” John brought that spark; loud, raw, electric. The kind of juice you can’t gameplan.

Make no mistake, John’s not drawing up plays. But his presence? It mattered. The Pacers stole two games in the Garden. Tyrese balled in Game 1. The crew closed Game 2. And through it all, John stayed the narrative. Meme machine. Barkley’s mascot. Even Giannis couldn’t ignore him.

So what do we make of it all? Luka’s cold second half. Giannis’ boiling point. Two MVP-caliber stars rattled by the same man on the sidelines. Was it mind games or just madness? That’s for fans to debate. But one thing’s clear: John Haliburton isn’t just back in the playoffs; he’s changing them.

And the Pacers? They might just ride that chaos to something special.