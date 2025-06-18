NBA Head Coach Urges Warriors to Pursue $3M Trade That Will Make Stephen Curry & His Family Happy

The Golden State Warriors’ front office is drowning in big decisions this summer. Jimmy Butler’s future, Draymond’s podcast rants; it’s enough to make your head spin. But there’s one move nobody saw coming, a whisper floating through league circles that’s equal parts basketball genius and family fairytale. And it all starts with a 34-year-old sniper making couch change.

Picture Steph Curry dancing around a screen, pulling up from 30 feet… only this time, when the double-team comes, he whips a pass to the exact same spot where his brother Seth is already loading up. The Curry Connection, Part II. Sounds like fan fiction, right? Well, grab some popcorn, because Doc Rivers just tossed gasoline on this dream.

Here’s the juice! On Bill Simmons’ podcast this week, Doc wasn’t just gushing about son-in-law Seth Curry winning the league’s three-point percentage crown (a ridiculous 45.6%). Nope. He went full matchmaker.

“I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State,” Rivers declared, leaning into the mic like he was sharing state secrets. “Forget that [family stuff]; it has nothing to do with that. It’s the way they play; he fits perfect. I’ve said that for two or three years… It’d be sensational!” Cue the record scratch.

Let’s cut through the nepotism noise for a second. Seth Curry isn’t just riding Steph’s coattails. He’s a stone-cold killer from deep; seventh all-time in three-point percentage per game, higher than legends like Ray Allen, Steve Nash, and even Stephen Curry (13th). Last season? He was basically a human flamethrower trapped on a sinking ship in Charlotte. Now imagine him spotting up in Kerr’s motion offense while defenses hyperventilate chasing Steph and Jimmy Butler. It’s not just poetic; it’s practical. The Warriors’ bench shot 36.6% from deep last year, per nba.com. Seth’s arrival will be an insane boost! And his contract? A laughable $3.3 million; barely a rounding error for a team swimming in luxury tax. Trading for him wouldn’t just be smart; it’d be theft.

Remember 2019? When Dell and Sonya Curry sat courtside in those split Warriors/Blazers jerseys during the Western Conference Finals? They played it cool, but Dad later spilled the real tea: “We didn’t tell the media… but we were rooting for Seth. Steph already had rings!” Sonya hated watching her sons battle, calling it “really weird” and “tough.” Now, picture her face if they finally shared a locker room. No more divided loyalties. Just Sonya in pure, unadulterated “Boy Mom” bliss. That emotional payoff? Priceless. And for Steph, fiercely protective of his little bro, getting to chase one more ring together? That’s the stuff legacies are made of.

This feel-good story has a deadline: Steph Curry’s expiration date. He’s still dropping 24 a night at 37, but his dad, Dell, who played 16 gritty NBA seasons, just dropped a reality bomb.

Dell Curry’s retirement warning for Stephen Curry

It’s not about Steph’s sweet stroke fading. “I think it’s a matter of, can he go through the rigors of preparing himself to play in an NBA season?” Dell warned. Translation: The grind is brutal. That hamstring strain that sunk the Dubs against Minnesota? A stark reminder. Golden State’s window with an elite Steph is slamming shut. Adding Seth isn’t just a fun narrative; it’s a low-cost, high-reward weapon to maximize whatever time Steph has left. And Dell Curry would know better than anyone.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, left, listens to his father Dell Curry, a former National Basketball Association (NBA) player, as he talks about having a son playing in the NBA during an interview in the Golden State Warriors training facility players' lounge in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2013.

Let’s be brutally honest: Steph Curry is defying Father Time like a madman. Twenty-four points a game. Ninety-three percent from the line—the second-best mark of his career. The dude even played 70 games this season. But Dell Curry knows the truth nobody wants to say out loud. It’s not the games that break you. It’s the other 200 days a year. The predawn workouts. The brutal summer conditioning. The relentless maintenance just to step on the floor. Dell lived it.

“I just didn’t feel like I had the energy… to work and train throughout the summer,” he admitted about his own career’s end. “So I wouldn’t short myself, my teammates, or the fans…” That’s the shadow hanging over Stephen Curry’s final act. Every practice rep, every weight session; it’s a withdrawal from an account that’s running low.

Seeing Jimmy Butler arrive and instantly transform the Warriors (22-5 when he and Steph played together!) proved this core still has one more run. But hamstrings tweak. Legs get heavy. The margin for error is razor-thin. Which is exactly why Golden State should pounce on Seth. He’s not just a shooter; he’s an emotional accelerant; he’s family. He’s joy. And for a team built on vibes as much as victories, that might be the secret sauce to keep Steph invested through one… last… grueling… push. Doc Rivers may be biased, but he ain’t blind. This isn’t charity. It’s a $3 million masterstroke. Sonya’s gonna cry happy tears, Steph gets his brother-soldier, and the Warriors?

They get one final, flickering chance to light the dynasty candle one more time. Somebody call Mike Dunleavy. The Curry Family Plan is waiting.