Doc Rivers Warns Bucks About Giannis Antetokounmpo Exit Amid Statement on Trade Rumors

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks spiraling to a 16–21 record, Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn a firm line amid growing trade speculation. With the February 5 deadline approaching, the two-time MVP has made it clear that an exit from Milwaukee is not on his mind.

Head coach Doc Rivers has been vocal about his frustration with the constant outside chatter. Speaking with The Athletic, Rivers noted that Giannis has repeatedly reassured his teammates of his commitment to the city. While the coach admitted that any player’s feelings could theoretically shift, he remains skeptical of the narrative that a breakup is imminent.

While Rivers shut down the idea of an imminent breakup, his comments also carried an implicit warning: speculation only grows louder when winning doesn’t follow, and even the most loyal superstars can be tested by prolonged losing.

“If you’re around the team every day, and you saw those reports, you would laugh,” coach Doc Rivers told The Athletic. “He’s given no indication (that he wants out). That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t change his mind, or whatever. But Giannis loves being in Milwaukee. He loves playing for this team. If something happens someday, where he changes his mind, I’d actually be surprised. But that can happen.” He further adds, “But it’s frustrating for me. Giannis, two or three times now, has said, ‘Guys, I’m here. I love it.’ ” The coach said.

Antetokounmpo himself recently doubled down on this sentiment. He made it clear that demanding a trade is fundamentally at odds with his character. Despite having the option to test free agency in the summer of 2027, his focus remains solely on dragging the Bucks back into championship contention.

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say ‘I want a trade,’” Antetokounmpo, who can opt out of his contract in the summer of 2027, told The Athletic. “That’s not … in … my … nature. OK?” Antetokounmpo said.

But even with the clarity, what continues to fuel outside skepticism is the acknowledgment that Antetokounmpo has been involved in ongoing conversations with the front office about the team’s direction. Reports suggest that while Giannis isn’t forcing an exit, he has been engaged in “serious conversations” with the front office regarding the team’s trajectory.

“I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team,” Antetokounmpo added. “I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates.”

These talks are less about a breakup and more about strategic alignment. Rather than scouting for a trade partner, the Bucks’ leadership is currently focused on identifying new talent to bolster the roster around their franchise icon. The goal is clear: find the right pieces to turn the season around before the deadline passes.

Giannis attempts to distance himself from trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently turned 31, is having one of his best seasons ever despite missing 14 games with injuries. He is currently averaging nearly 30 points and 10 rebounds a game. However, his individual success hasn’t helped the Milwaukee Bucks much in the standings. The team is currently in 11th place with a losing record, which has pushed Giannis to speak up about the need for the team to play better and win now.

“I am not [going anywhere],” Antetokounmpo told the Athletic. “I am invested in this team. I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates. I want to win games. In the last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy.”

Despite rumors that he might want to play for the New York Knicks, Giannis recently told reporters that he is fully committed to Milwaukee. The superstar also addressed the constant trade talk, calling it disrespectful to his coaches and the Bucks organization. While he admitted that he thought about his future during the offseason, he made it clear that he isn’t looking for a way out right now. He feels that constantly talking about leaving ignores the hard work everyone in Milwaukee is putting in to help the team succeed.

Even with his current commitment, a major decision is looming this October when he becomes eligible for a massive $275 million contract extension. He also has the option to leave his current deal in 2027. These financial milestones give him a lot of control over his future, but for the time being, Giannis says he isn’t thinking about trades or contracts. His only focus is on saving the current season and getting the Bucks back into the playoffs.