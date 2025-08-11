Domantas Sabonis Clears Stance on Team USAB Rumors as Eurobasket Plans Emerge

Domantas Sabonis has built a strong NBA résumé since entering the league, earning All-Star nods and an All-NBA selection. Last season with the Sacramento Kings, he dominated the boards, led the league in rebounds, and was pivotal in their playoff push. Fans admire his relentless style, but they also wonder about his commitments outside the NBA. With his international background and success in Europe, many expected he might once again don Lithuania’s colors this summer. Yet, his next move caught more than a few by surprise.

Across the basketball world, stars are suiting up for their nations in EuroBasket and Olympic qualifiers. Jonas Valanciunas, Sabonis’s compatriot, will join Lithuania for EuroBasket 2025. Sabonis himself has worn the national jersey in the Olympics, World Cup, and EuroBasket tournaments before. So naturally, people are asking, will he be part of this summer’s run? The answer didn’t come from rumor mills, but from the All-NBA center himself during an offseason interview. And it was as direct as it gets.

When asked about his summer plans by ABC 10, Sabonis was clear: “No, no international basketball this summer, you know, just focusing on the team and trying to get this started off right.” It was a definitive choice, though he didn’t hide his love for representing Lithuania. “Oh, of course, every summer, you know. I wish I was there, you know, Lithuania just beat Georgia today, so I’m excited about that.” His tone showed both pride and commitment, just not for this year.

via Imago Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) smiles during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn ImagesDomantas Sabonis addresses speculation on Team USA Basketball while revealing fresh details about his potential Eurobasket involvement.

Pressed further on the possibility of suiting up for Team USA, Sabonis didn’t hesitate: “That will never happen. That will never happen, only Lithuania.” The message is clear: his heart belongs to his homeland. For now, EuroBasket 2025 will have to wait, but Sabonis’s focus on leading Sacramento signals he’s aiming for another standout NBA season.

Domantas Sabonis sees promise in the new Kings’ core and coaching direction

Since arriving in Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis has been the centerpiece of a bold franchise reset. The past year, however, tested both his patience and leadership. Coaching changes, roster shake-ups, and a scramble for stability left the Kings searching for rhythm. With Scott Perry now in charge, the front office has been active, filling the point guard void and reshaping the lineup.

Yet, the question lingers: will this revamped group finally click when the season tips off?

DeMar DeRozan’s name has floated through trade rumors for months, linked to contenders like Miami and Philadelphia. Still, he remains in Sacramento, fresh off a season averaging 20 points with his trademark mid-range precision. Sabonis believes time together will help.

“I think it’s going to help… so hopefully when training camp comes, you know, it’s just smooth and we’re ready to go.” That belief extends beyond talk—he’s already planning offseason workouts with DeRozan in Los Angeles. “I’m flying down tonight after the camp to L.A., so we’re going to meet up with some guys, you know, and just get some work in.”

Sabonis also discussed his meeting with Perry, noting a shared vision. “It went well. We’re very excited, you know, I think we think alike, and we both want to get this thing running in the right direction.” He credited Perry’s early roster moves, adding, “I think Scott’s done a great job so far, and he’s trying to get things around.”

With Doug Christie installing his first full-season system and veterans like Dennis Schröder joining the mix, there’s cautious optimism in Sacramento. For Sabonis, the formula is simple: buy into the system, build chemistry, and turn potential into wins.