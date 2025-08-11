Domantas Sabonis Seemingly Confirms DeMar DeRozan’s Kings Future After Front Office Meeting

Domantas Sabonis has seen plenty of changes in Sacramento since arriving as the centerpiece of a franchise shift. Last season, he delivered another strong stat line, but wins were hard to come by. The Kings stumbled through coaching changes, big trades, and a desperate push for stability. Now, with Scott Perry as the new general manager, the offseason has been busy. Sacramento addressed its point guard gap and started reshaping the roster, but questions still linger about chemistry and direction.

DeMar DeRozan has been at the center of trade talk for months, with interest from Miami, Philadelphia, and the Lakers. Despite constant rumors, nothing has materialized, and he remains a King. His performance last season: 20 points per game with efficient mid-range scoring still makes him a valuable piece. The problem? Sacramento has yet to find the perfect fit around him and Sabonis. As training camp approaches, the question is whether keeping DeRozan signals a true commitment to this core.

Speaking to ABC 10, when asked about spending a full season alongside Zach LaVine and DeRozan, Sabonis didn’t hesitate. “I think it’s going to help… so hopefully when training camp comes, you know, it’s just smooth and we’re ready to go.” He acknowledged the challenges of joining forces midseason under a new coach, but there’s optimism about Doug Christie’s system taking shape. Sabonis even mentioned plans to work closely with DeRozan, adding, “I’m flying down tonight after the camp to L.A., so we’re going to meet up with some guys, you know, and just get some work in.” For a team needing chemistry, that kind of offseason effort could be key.

via Imago Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sabonis also opened up about his offseason meeting with Perry, which left him confident in the direction ahead. “It went well. We’re very excited, you know, I think we think alike and we both want to get this thing running in the right direction.” He praised Perry’s moves so far, saying, “I think Scott’s done a great job so far, and he’s trying to get things around.”

With Dennis Schröder in the mix and a clear plan forming, Sabonis sounded more aligned with leadership than at any point last season. That unity might be what keeps this roster intact through the year, and help take the team to the next level.

Domantas Sabonis believes Doug Christie’s system could spark change in Sacramento

Last season was nothing short of chaotic for the Sacramento Kings. It began with the firing of Mike Brown, a decision that ushered in Doug Christie’s first head coaching opportunity in the NBA. A former Kings player and longtime assistant, Christie inherited a roster in flux. Not long after, De’Aaron Fox’s trade request shook the foundation, leading to a blockbuster deal that brought Zach LaVine to Sacramento. The team fought its way into the play-in tournament but fell short of a playoff berth.

Through it all, Domantas Sabonis remained steady. He posted 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and six assists per game, shooting 59% from the field and over 41% from deep. While he missed All-Star and All-NBA honors, his production was exactly what the Kings have come to expect. With a full season under Christie and LaVine, Sabonis thinks preparation could be the difference this time around. In his words, “I know Doug’s working hard on the new system, how he wants to play us, and he’s going to translate it through the training camp.”

This offseason, Sacramento set out to create a more balanced and playoff-ready roster. They brought in veteran point guard Dennis Schröder to stabilize the backcourt, while Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric add frontcourt depth. Meanwhile, departures like Jonas Valančiūnas and Jake LaRavia opened opportunities for the new additions to make an impact.

The challenge ahead is steep. While the Kings are built to compete for a playoff spot, the Western Conference is loaded with teams capable of doing the same. For a franchise that has tasted only a brief playoff run in recent years, simply qualifying may no longer be enough. The real test will be whether this group can win a series and prove that Sacramento’s reshaped identity is built to last.