Donovan Mitchell’s Burden Eased as 24 YO Teammate Held Accountable for Cavs’ Future

Donovan Mitchell enjoyed what may have been the best season of his career, finishing fifth in MVP voting. He carried the Cavaliers to the No. 1 seed with averages of 24 points, 5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Yet, the excitement faded when Cleveland bowed out to the Indiana Pacers in five games. The second-round exit hurt, but it didn’t erase Mitchell’s regular-season dominance. Fans were left asking a tough question: could one player keep carrying this much weight?

The Cavaliers have certainly doubled down, giving Mitchell a three-year, $150.3 million extension last offseason. The deal runs through 2026-27, with a player option after that. While this keeps him as the franchise face, it also adds pressure. A star this valuable cannot keep burning out every spring, and the Cavs need their commitment to result in postseason runs.

Luckily, Evan Mobley has been furthered as Mitchell’s fellow torchbearer for the Cavaliers, with analysts like Kevin O’Connor and Trey Kerby recently revealing their expectations from the 2025 DPOY.

O’Connor initially asked Trey Kirby if his confidence in the Cavaliers’ potential chances of winning the championship had gone up after their offseason moves. Kerby responded with cautious optimism, explaining how the East had weakened and the Cavs still had continuity. Injuries to stars like Tatum and Haliburton, along with Dame Lillard’s move West, changed the landscape. But Kerby warned that regular-season success won’t matter until Cleveland proves it in the playoffs. Isn’t that the story Cavs fans know too well?

Trey also delivered a blunt truth: “I don’t know that it happens this year, but I think the best version of the Cavs is probably a team where Evan Mobley is their clear-cut best player.” He praised Mobley’s defense, calling him possibly their second-best offensive player behind Mitchell and Garland, apart from being the defensive mainstay.

Kerby even added that Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. could help, but their reliability remained uncertain. In his words, “I’m a Lonzo Ball fan, but he’s unreliable… Larry Nance Jr. kind of similar, right? Like he’s good when he plays… Their second goaround in the playoffs, injuries got in the way and they weren’t able to advance.”

Playoff scars from being outmuscled in prior years still haunt this team, and Mobley’s growth might be the only way to overcome that. That makes him just as integral to the franchise’s future as Donovan Mitchell.

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks on the court in the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena.

Larry Nance Jr. and Lonzo Ball became familiar names in this discussion, showing how Cleveland’s depth matters. Still, Kerby noted that postseason struggles have been less about role players and more about mindset. The Cavs were crushed on the glass against New York, and injuries derailed them later. He pointed to head coach Kenny Atkinson’s own words, stressing toughness and physicality. Mobley’s development, combined with veterans finding resilience, will define whether Cleveland’s future changes.

The “last chance saloon” as Kerby called it, may already be here.

Why Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs need Evan Mobley’s leadership

The Cavaliers’ front office may be looking for one more piece to give Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley better support. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Cleveland is among the teams interested in Malik Beasley, with the New York Knicks also showing potential interest. Beasley, who spent last season with the Pistons, is now clear of a gambling investigation that once clouded his future. Detroit no longer has the financial room to keep him, which could open a new door.

Why would Cleveland make sense? For one, Beasley was among the league’s best three-point shooters last season. In an offense built around Mitchell’s creation, spacing is critical. Defenders collapse on Mitchell whenever he drives, and adding an elite shooter to the mix would force teams to spread thin. It is no secret that the Cavaliers lost Ty Jerome, who offered valuable shooting off the bench. Beasley could be the replacement that fills that void.

The big question, of course, comes down to money. The Cavaliers are tight on cap space and may only be able to extend a veteran minimum deal. That may not be enough to lure Beasley if other franchises, like the Pacers or Kings, use their mid-level exceptions. Still, if Beasley wants to rebuild his value with a playoff contender, Cleveland provides the perfect platform. Playing alongside Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley would spotlight his shooting in high-stakes games.

In the end, it may come down to what Beasley values more: immediate money or the chance to reset his career. For Cleveland, even the possibility of landing one of the NBA’s deadliest shooters makes the pursuit worthwhile.