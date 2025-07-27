Donovan Mitchell’s Role in Cavs Faces Potential Change as Expectations for Evan Mobley Clarified

When LeBron James left Cleveland for the second time, there was a glaring void at the top spot. With no one to carry the torch, the franchise returned to the island of irrelevance, missing the playoffs for four straight years. The Cavs desperately needed the next superstar who could lead them back to the big stage. Enter Donovan Mitchell.

In a blockbuster trade with the Jazz in 2022, Cavs gave up a plethora of young players and draft assets to bring in Spida. And the risk paid off. In his debut season, Mitchell ended Cleveland’s four-year playoff drought and has already led them to two straight Conference Semis. But for the Cavs to take that next step in their championship pursuit, Donovan might have to make a massive sacrifice. Share his top spot with reigning DPOY, Evan Mobley.

Last season, Mobley proved his superstar potential by averaging 18.5 points and nearly ten rebounds. Him being the team’s defensive anchor was a key reason they won 64 games to bag East’s top seed. And media veteran Ethan Sands believes Mitchell knows its time for Mobley to take over, “Obviously, Donovan Mitchell is a top 15 player in the NBA, but he knows that Evan Mobley has to be the guy or at least play like he thinks he’s the guy on the Cleveland Cavaliers for them to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals, for them to get to the NBA Finals, for them to get to the Eastern Conference Finals.”

Well, Mitchell tried being the sole leader in Utah, but the furthest he could take the Jazz were to the Conference Semis. Seems like that’s his ceiling. But he could break through it by taking a back seat to work alongside Mobley as co-leaders. Obviously, that puts massive expectations on the reigning DPOY, as Sands remarked, “Now we’re talking about being in the MVP conversation. Now we’re talking about being a perennial contender for defensive player of the year… An All-Star every single year going now.”

And guess what? Mobley has all the tools to meet those expectations. Standing at 6’11, with the agility of a guard, he is the perfect big man for modern NBA. Also, he proved in this year’s playoffs that he is not afraid of the spotlight, as he averaged 17.1 points and over eight rebounds despite playing through a lingering injury. Even the people close to Evan are expecting greatness from him.

Donovan Mitchell’s contract extension was a sign of trust in Evan Mobley amid Kenny Atkinson’s bold claim

Ahead of last season, Mitchell had the opportunity to test free agency. But he decided to extend his stay in Cleveland by inking a three-year $150.3 million deal. Turns out, Mobley’s development played a major role in his decision, as he said, “The biggest reason I re-signed was (Evan Mobley). Seeing what he did in the Boston series, especially when I was out.” Yes, in just two years, Spida realized that Mobley is a special player.

Team Cavs center Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate with the trophies after winning the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.

That’s why he has been pushing the big man to be more aggressive during games. “My push to Ev is that I need 20 shots. But he has to go and say that, like ‘Give me the ball’, like being able to demand. For us to be great, he has to continue to take a step… So, I tell him like ‘Nah, we need more’. Demand it. If I don’t pass you the ball, get on my a–… And be okay with that… He’s ready for it, he’s excited for it.” Mitchell said in an interview.

Clearly, Donovan seems to have no problem facing a potential role change and letting Mobley shine for the betterment of the team. Turns out, even head coach Kenny Atkinson has high expectations, as he recently claimed, “Wait till this guy is 26 years old. I don’t wanna oversell it, but he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. I don’t see a world where that doesn’t happen.” This trust in his potential is why Mobley has been able to rake in millions through his extension with the Cavs. And now, it’s his turn to prove his worth and help the franchise get closer to the Larry O’Brien trophy. Do you think he can do it?