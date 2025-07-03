Donovan Mitchell Sends 2-Word Reaction to Ex-Cavs Star’s Departure Amid LeBron James Rumors

“It’s always great to have childhood friends in the same locker room as you.” Donovan Mitchell said that in January. That one line carried weight, more so now that his longtime friend Ty Jerome has officially left the Cleveland Cavaliers. From their AAU days to sharing the NBA floor, their journey has quietly ended. While early signs pointed to a move for a better offer, it wasn’t about money. Instead, the exit unfolded with a quiet sting.

Recently, Jerome took to social media and cleared the confusion himself. He didn’t leave on his own terms, not entirely. After reposting a Cavs fan page’s goodbye, Ty added his own: “Although I was never presented with the option of returning nor did last season end how I wanted to.”

In the same post, he shared how much Cleveland meant to him, writing, “Cleveland, this past year will always hold a special place in my heart… I will never forget all that this year brought.” His words hit harder than any formal press release.

Mitchell’s response? A quiet but loud message on Instagram. He posted a photo with Jerome, captioned: “My brother @tyjerome 💯 🤞🏽.” That wasn’t just a gesture. It echoed their bond and also subtly acknowledged the surprise around Ty’s exit. What makes all this even more compelling is the timing. The Cavs are now swirling in bigger rumors, including the possibility of LeBron James making a return to Cleveland again.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Ty Jerome (2) and guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Max Strus (1) pose for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

And those rumors only intensified after LeBron was recently seen wearing a hat that read “Welcome Home.” Was it just fashion? Maybe. Or maybe it was something more.

After all, Cleveland’s roster is shifting, and Ty’s silent exit might just be the beginning of bigger moves. The Cavaliers have just wrapped up a strong 64–18 season, but their playoff hopes ended in the second round. That leaves questions and opportunities. If LeBron really is considering one last run, the Cavs might be preparing the stage right now. This could be a new chapter. Or the final one.

From AAU grind to NBA Glory, Donovan Mitchell and Jerome’s bond was built to last

Long before Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome were teammates in Cleveland, they were teammates in life. Their bond didn’t start in the NBA. It began years ago, when they were getting screamed at by Ty’s father, Mark Jerome, during AAU weekends. “His dad used to cuss us out at eight years old,” Mitchell once recalled. Those early mornings, filled with tough love and hard coaching, built more than skills. They built a friendship that stood the test of time.

It’s wild how memories like that still surface today. Mitchell laughed about it during a postgame chat, sharing, “I tell people all the time I don’t like positive reinforcement. I think it’s just PTSD from my AAU days with his pops. … I think that’s the funniest part. We talk about it all the time, just getting cussed out at nine years old at 8 AM on a Saturday. It was fun.” It may sound intense, but those shared experiences forged something real between the two.

via Imago May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That chemistry was between the two. Whether it was a pick-and-roll or just reading each other off the ball, their connection felt effortless. And maybe that’s why Mitchell was never surprised by Jerome’s breakout year. “I knew he was capable of this because he’s done this in Virginia, we saw it on a national stage,” Mitchell said. “I think now he’s taking advantage of an opportunity.” This wasn’t new to him. He saw it coming all along.

“We won two national championships as kids down at the Disney Wide World of Sports,” Mitchell remembered. “We accomplished a lot, but definitely getting chewed out at 9 AM at like nine and 10 definitely is something you don’t forget.” The wins matter, sure. But the memories? Those might mean more.

Unfortunately, their time together has ended. It will be interesting to see how the sparks will fly when the two end up on court once again, but only this time against one another.