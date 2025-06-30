Dorian Finney-Smith’s Exit Offers $14.1M Benefit to Lakers as Austin Reaves Trade Takes Drastic Turn

Something’s definitely brewing in Los Angeles, and no, it’s not just another Hollywood premiere or new-age juice cleanse. The Lakers’ offseason is starting to feel like one long suspense movie. Only this time, the script flipped mid-scene. Just when fans thought they had a grip on the roster moves, a quiet decision behind the scenes might’ve just rewritten the plot. And the kicker? It involves a player fans barely had time to get used to.

Dorian Finney-Smith may not have been the flashiest name in the Lakers’ lineup, but his arrival midseason from the Brooklyn Nets was more impactful than most people realize. He brought grit, spacing, and serious defensive muscle. The kind of player who doesn’t need the ball to matter. He just shows up, locks in, and makes everyone else look better. So, when whispers turned to headlines about him possibly leaving LA already, fans were hit with the classic combo: shock, confusion, and a whole lot of “wait, what now?”

@underdogNBA dropped the bomb on X, reporting that the Lakers are bracing to lose Finney-Smith to free agency, with the Houston Rockets leading the charge to scoop him up. The departure isn’t just about losing a solid wing. It’s about what his absence unlocks. Finney-Smith declining his $15.4 million option gives the Lakers full access to their $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception; a serious asset in the wild world of NBA free agency. With that kind of financial wiggle room, LA can now aggressively chase a true center, with names like Brook Lopez, Clint Capela, and even Deandre Ayton swirling in the rumor mill. That’s a big swing. And it’s coming at the perfect time.

Let’s pause to remember just how effective DFS was in purple and gold. In 43 games with the Lakers, he averaged 7.9 points, nearly four boards, and over 39% from deep. And that’s not even mentioning his top-tier defensive versatility. His +11.1 net rating was the best among Lakers rotation players after his arrival. But here’s where it gets even more juicy: while everyone was debating how LA would fill that Finney-Smith-sized hole, the real story took a sharp turn with Austin Reaves. Reaves, who just turned down a near $90 million extension, was being thrown around in trade rumors earlier this summer.

But The Athletic reports that the team has shut all of that down. Sources say the Lakers aren’t shopping Reaves at all anymore. In fact, they’re treating him as a foundational piece alongside Luka Doncic. Yup, you read that right. The team is apparently building their entire plan; both short-term and long-term, around those two. From expendable trade chip to franchise core? That’s not just a plot twist, that’s a full-on rewrite.

So now, the Lakers find themselves at a rare crossroads: losing a valuable wing, but gaining the financial muscle to build smarter. The plan? Reinforce the frontcourt, find that big-man anchor, and double down on a core that includes Doncic and Reaves. LeBron’s future remains a wild card. He opted into the final year of his deal, but there’s no guarantee he’s sticking around beyond that. And with Finney-Smith gone, it changes the feel of this roster. But maybe that’s the point. Maybe the Lakers are ready to move forward instead of clinging to the past.