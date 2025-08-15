Draymond Green Blames Jimmy Butler For Shock Trade After Stephen Curry’s Desperate Plea To Front Office

Golden State Warriors fans are scratching their heads this summer. A team that was once loud in the offseason has suddenly gone quiet. For a group chasing another title, that silence feels more concerning than calm. The championship window is closing with Stephen Curry turning 36 next year. Veterans like Draymond Green also have limited seasons left to chase glory. Instead of big moves, the only storyline dominating the headlines has been the standoff with Jonathan Kuminga, who remains unsettled about his future.

Even Stephen Curry seemed caught off guard by the inactivity. When told they were the only team without a move, he replied, “for real? I didn’t know… when I know, I know.” Asked about the uncertainty of the roster, Curry explained, “It’s different for sure. but it’s it’s built on like the identity that we were able to create… we do know we need some pieces to help get us to the next level.” His words echoed both optimism and the urgency of this stage in his career.

While Curry spoke with measured hope, Draymond Green went for humor. News broke that Miami sent Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn, with Shams Charania noting, “Brooklyn has remained active in trade conversations as the league’s only team with remaining significant cap space, and takes Haywood Highsmith in with an unprotected second-rounder.” Draymond quickly reposted it on Instagram, adding, “Look what you’ve done Jimbo🤦🏿‍♂️ @jimmybutler.” His playful jab put Butler at the center of attention. Yet, it also highlighted how Golden State’s own inactivity was becoming harder to ignore.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Jimmy Butler did not stay silent. He reposted Draymond’s story and clapped back with, “don’t put that evil on me ricky bobby! I had nothing to do with it! let me live my offseason with my blonde weave in 🤣🤣.” Green dragging Bulter in was just unexpected and out of nowhere. Miami may have reshaped its roster, but in Golden State, fans are left asking the bigger question: when will their front office finally act?

Draymond Green joins Moses Moody in Arkansas as the Warriors guard becomes a key piece for the future

Every summer, Moses Moody returns to Arkansas to give back. Through his Motivate One foundation, launched in 2023, he aims to “engage, excite and motivate for a better future.” This year was different, though, because Draymond Green made the trip to Little Rock. Green joined Moody at the Summer Series, first sitting in conversation to guide adults and youth, and then teaching teamwork at Moody’s annual basketball camp. For the young Warrior, it was a sign of Green’s steady support.

Moody didn’t hide his gratitude afterward. He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Draymond Green @money23green for coming to Arkansas for our 4th Annual Moses Moody Day and Motivate One weekend! You certainly made it special for our people and our cities! We really appreciate you!” Green responded with his own message, saying, “I appreciate y’all having me little bro! We had a time in Little Rock!” The exchange captured the bond they’ve built inside and outside the team.

Moody also explained earlier this week how veterans shaped his NBA start. “It wasn’t even just like a ‘Alright youngster, let me come show you the ropes’ as much of it was like, ‘We a team and questions are accepted, like you can always go talk to somebody.’ I used to go to Draymond’s room all the time. Sit close to him on the plane. So yeah, it was just a lot of opportunity to really connect with those guys.” His words highlight why Green’s mentorship is so valuable.

Even now, Golden State shows no interest in moving Moody. Sam Amick shared on X, “Golden State really doesn’t want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody (which would be required).” With Draymond Green’s guidance and Kerr’s trust (which cannot be said about Kuminga), Moody looks set to be part of the Warriors’ future core.