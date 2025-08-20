Draymond Green Has Loving Response to Wife’s Shoutout After Stat Backs NBA Legend’s Claim

They say some players shine on the box score while others live in the margins. Draymond Green, for his part, practically built a house there and invited the whole dynasty to move in. And just when the noise around his legacy was starting to hum again, Green got a little boost… from his wife, from his team, and even from an NBA legend who knows a thing or two about winning.

Golden State’s emotional heartbeat is entering his 14th NBA season, and the celebration already started on Instagram. Hazel Renee, Green’s wife, reposted a Warriors highlight noting his rare statistical company: top 20 all-time in career playoff blocks, steals, and assists. “Season 14 loading Big Money,” she wrote. And the only other name on that list?

LeBron James. Green’s repost wasn’t about numbers, though. It was about love. “Let’s get it mi amor!! Addition only!” he wrote before tossing in an affectionate response to Hazel. Classic Draymond, right? Competitive fire mixed with personal gratitude. But stats don’t always tell Green’s story. That’s where Dwyane Wade stepped in recently.

On his podcast, the Miami Heat legend made it clear that Draymond’s career will never be judged by individual rankings. “It would be talked about him as a winner, as a team player, as a leader, all these things. Like, if you’re a Draymond fan, you can’t care what Draymond is ranked as an individual player because he doesn’t go out with that individual mentality,” Wade argued. Which, directly or indirectly, means if you’re trying to debate Draymond’s place based on points per game, you’re missing the entire picture. First Kobe, now Draymond. Who’s next? Steph Curry? Still, the doubters haven’t gone away.

Oscar Robertson has been one of the loudest voices questioning Green’s value, dismissing his role as little more than “passing the ball to Curry.” Charles Barkley has had his share of digs, too. That chorus has long followed Green’s career, framing him as the beneficiary of superstar teammates rather than a star in his own right. And yet, the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty doesn’t exist without him. Curry has said so himself. When Green was awarded the 2024-2025 Hustle Award, Curry chimed in on Instagram, saying, “Respect (Draymond). Definitely my DPOY too.” Now that’s not lip service.

That’s one of the greatest shooters of all time saying his success is tied to Green’s grind. Look at the resume, and you will start believing it, too. Four championships, one Defensive Player of the Year award, nine All-Defensive selections. A game that defies the stat sheet but dominates the film room. Green is a rare forward who can guard all five positions and then initiate an offense built around perpetual motion. Without his screens, reads, and passes, Stephen Curry doesn’t get those clean looks that broke basketball as we knew it. And the numbers Wade brushed aside?

No fading what Draymond brings

Even those come with context. Being ranked inside the top 20 in career playoff blocks, steals, and assists is not an accident. That’s a player who shows up when it matters most. What’s next, though? Season 14, with a contract that still binds Green to the Warriors’ core. He re-signed in 2023 on a four-year deal worth $100 million, signaling the front office still believes his voice in the locker room and his impact on the floor outweigh the occasional controversy.

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Green may not dominate traditional box scores, but his high-intensity playoff performances are a masterclass in impact beyond raw numbers. Renowned for his defensive versatility and playmaking, Green has twice averaged at least 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in a playoff run, a feat matched by only two other players in NBA history. In the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals against Portland, he showcased his stat-stuffing prowess, averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 3.2 blocks while shooting 43% from three; those are perennial All-Star numbers.

His Game 1 performance in the 2017 playoffs against Portland further cemented his legend, leading the Warriors in rebounds (12), assists (9), steals (3), and blocks (5) with 19 points, a franchise first per Basketball-Reference, highlight Green’s ability to elevate in clutch situations, orchestrating chaos on both ends with an intensity that defines championship basketball.

Yet, his Game 7 performance in the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland stands as a testament to his clutch brilliance, where he erupted for 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists, hitting 6-of-8 from three, nearly willing the Warriors to a title in a 93-89 loss. These moments prove Green as the ultimate X-factor, whose high-octane, do-it-all heroics define championship basketball and cement his role as the heartbeat of Golden State’s four-title run.

In an era of quick rebuilds and fractured cores, Golden State doubled down on its identity, and Green is as much that identity as Curry’s jumper or Butler’s poise. It’s a bet on intangibles. His numbers remain modest, though, with career averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 42.4% shooting. But those figures have always been the bait for critics, not the foundation of his legacy. Like Wade said, “I just think that if someone wants to argue about Draymond’s individual ranking, they just want to argue.”

The Warriors don’t win four rings if Green plays for himself. They win because he doesn’t. And of course, the criticism will never fully fade. To some, Draymond is too loud, too reckless, too reliant on Golden State’s stars. To others, he’s the glue guy who turned stars into a dynasty. Maybe that’s the paradox of Green? That he is both indispensable and polarizing, a player whose career sparks more arguments than highlight reels.