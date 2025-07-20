Draymond Green Ignores Call to Protect Stephen Curry Amid Warriors Locker Room Drama

The Warriors’ offseason feels more like a tightrope act than a rebuild. When Steph Curry is chasing one last run, Draymond Green’s controversies keep adding weight. And amid all of this, add the unpredictable development of Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr’s future, which makes everything suddenly feel hot in the Bay Area. Also, the long-standing friction between Kuminga and Steve Kerr is no secret anymore, but lately, it’s no longer a whisper. It’s out there for everyone to see. And for a dynasty built on trust, that noise may be cracking its foundation. Then came a brutal take that turned concern into alarm.

On the Locked On Warriors podcast, insider Evan Giddings didn’t hesitate: “He’ll lose faith in Kuminga. Kuminga will be back in the doghouse,” he said, predicting that Steve Kerr’s trust in the young forward will vanish the moment inconsistency creeps in. “As long as Steve Kerr is there, this relationship can’t be fixed,” he added, hinting at a deeper rift. This tension isn’t new, though. Even DeMarcus Cousins weighed in, claiming Kerr “ruined that relationship with the DNPs.” This runs far deeper than a simple coaching decision. But the Warriors’ issues do not stop there.

Well, the pattern runs deep all the way back to the 2023-24 season, Kuminga ignored Curry during games, choosing to chase his own shot instead. Steve Kerr reportedly got “incensed.” It’s the same old battle: structure versus freedom. Kerr’s philosophy, focused on harmony and selflessness, hasn’t clicked with Kuminga’s go-get-it mindset. And now, money’s a factor too. Jimmy Butler’s massive $55.5M salary further tightens things. The Warriors need young talent on cheap deals to step up. But what happens when that talent starts ignoring your franchise star? That brings us to Draymond Green.

Green, despite his defensive prowess, tends to give the Warriors a lot of headaches with his on and off-court offences. Recently, Babyface Ray admitted on Club 500 that Draymond’s actions left him frustrated. “I just love Curry and Draymond. I’m really sick [that] Draymond did what he did and f—— up the vibe two times in a row,” he said, pointing to the infamous blowups with Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole. He wasn’t joking when he added, “We done had nine rings by now.” But what stung more? Draymond’s silence in the DMs.

via Imago Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) passes to guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“I’ll be DMing him all types of stupid s—. I know he be like, bro, what the f— wrong with him?” Ray laughed. Yet every time he tried to hype Dray up: “Protect Curry at all costs… Get [Jimmy Butler] on the Bash Brothers team,” he got nothing back. “Nope,” he said when asked if Draymond ever replied. But maybe that’s just how things are now in the Golden State. But Draymond isn’t the only one to have ignored him.

Babyface also recalled messaging Klay Thompson when rumors swirled about Dallas. “I’m like, hey, Klay, don’t leave yet, bro. We got, you know what I mean? We got one more in us,” he shared. The response? Just a look. “That n— looked at it and just didn’t reply back. I’m like, he gone.” When even loyal supporters like Babyface Ray are left talking to unread DMs, it shows just how disconnected things have gotten.

Draymond Green could be at the center of a midseason breakup, warns Channing Frye

In sports, it’s never really quiet for long. Just when it seems things might settle, another storm begins to brew. That’s exactly what former NBA player Channing Frye thinks could happen with the Golden State Warriors this season. When asked for a bold prediction on Road Trippin’, Frye didn’t hesitate. “The Warriors blow it up halfway through the season,” he said. It wasn’t trolling. It came from a place of concern for a team he believes is no longer built for the modern NBA.

The league has changed, and Frye made that clear. “OKC is a very tall team. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a tall team. Boston is a big team. Denver’s a big team. Minnesota’s a tall team. Houston is extremely tall,” he pointed out. “Golden State is still playing small ball — and I don’t know if that works anymore.” The league’s size has grown, and the Warriors’ once-groundbreaking strategy now feels outdated. That gap might force a decision sooner than expected.

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signals to the team during the game against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

What makes this more pressing is the Warriors’ offseason silence. While other teams moved fast, Golden State stood still. “They have to make another move for me to be confident,” Frye said. “The [Jonathan Kuminga situation] lingers.” And that’s not all. Frye asked, “Who’s their starting center?” Then he added more questions that echo across Warriors Nation. “Who’s their shot blocker? Who’s their rim threat? Who’s their lob threat?” These are not just roster concerns; rather, they’re identity questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right now, the only names floated in free agency have been veterans like Al Horford or former guard De’Anthony Melton. Neither solves the athleticism issue Frye raised. Even with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green still holding the core together, the cracks are starting to show. Frye’s warning wasn’t subtle. “You need to have a legit big man,” he said. Without that, and with Kuminga’s frustrations unresolved, it isn’t hard to imagine this team doing exactly what Frye predicted: breaking up by midseason.