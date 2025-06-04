Draymond Green in Disagreement With LeBron James as Stephen Curry Injury Warrants Crucial NBA Change

With multiple franchise players — including Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard — suffering career-threatening injuries, there has been growing debate around the NBA’s grueling schedule. Many have suggested shortening the regular season to help prevent such catastrophic incidents. Even LeBron James highlighted the drastic transition players face when going from regular-season games to high-intensity, physical playoff matchups within just a few days.

So, he proposed a major change to ease that transition: “First thing I want to say is, like, if they’re going to allow it to be as physical as it is, you have to give us a little bit of time to prepare for it.” The Lakers superstar urged Adam Silver to give players at least a month of rest before the playoffs, to prepare for the physicality and get into the right mindset: “So, maybe like 12–15 games left in the regular season. Give us a month to prepare for it. Because it goes from zero to 100… I don’t have a problem with it. It’s just the contrast of not being able to get into that flow.” However, Draymond Green didn’t agree with LeBron’s proposal, warning that it could create more problems than it solves.

“I know Bron talked about there being a month off before the playoffs — I don’t know that that’s possible. A: Guys could get a bit out of shape, and it could have an adverse effect. You know, guys getting back in… all of a sudden you pull something because it’s been a month. So, I don’t know if a month is the right answer.” Taking a month off, then immediately stepping into playoff-level intensity, could jeopardize player health.

Playoff basketball demands peak physical and mental performance, as teams battle the best of the best night after night. According to Green, the lengthy break LeBron suggested could actually raise the risk of injury. Still, while Draymond didn’t fully support the idea, he acknowledged LeBron’s concerns and understood where he was coming from.

Draymond Green tweaks LeBron James’ suggestion

While Green felt a month is too long a break before the playoffs, he was okay with players getting some rest amid their title pursuit, “2 weeks. Ain’t no NBA player getting out of shape in two weeks but you can get a lot healthier in two weeks.” He feels two weeks would be the ideal break for players to get enough rest to heal but not too much that it jeopardizes their health. Of course, Green has first hand experience of how not getting appropriate rest changes the entire course of the playoffs.

That’s because Stephen Curry got injured in Game 1 of the Wolves series, which ruled him out for the remainder of the West Semis. With games on every alternate day, the superstar didn’t get enough time to recover, and the Warriors got eliminated in five games. So, Draymond is hoping for one major rule change going forward, “You look at Steph Curry pulling a hamstring and to your point, Aaron Gordon saying two days in between games, I agree.”

Yes, he advocates for increasing the gap between playoff games to at least two days. He continued, “Because here is the thing, if you end up with a series like Houston and it’s a day in between games, that’s a four-hour flight… On the day in between the games, that’s your rest day. So, by the time you land in Houston, it’s 8 o’clock at night. By the time you make it to the hotel, it’s dark… So, the recovery process ain’t great.” Draymond dropped his two cents.

Then, he doubled down by raising a serious question to Adam Silver, “Is it about bunching in games or is it about the best man winning, the best team winning, putting your best product out there on the floor for the fans? And I think that’s where you run into the issue. So, I agree with AG… Not quite a rule change. Maybe a concept change, but if you want the best, I think that needs to change.” Well, the new concept could solve the league’s rising injury problem and possibly lead to more competitive playoffs.

