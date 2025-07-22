brand-logo
Draymond Green Moves Past Damian Lillard Beef In 5-Word Message After Blazers Move

ByRohan Bhaunt

Jul 22, 2025 | 1:05 AM EDT

Damian Lillard is back in Portland and the hoop community is loving it. When he got waived by the Bucks, many expected the thirteen-year veteran to join a title contender, especially because money was no longer a concern, thanks to the stretch-and-waive clause. But instead of taking his talents to Boston or Minnesota, Lillard prioritized reuniting with the Blazers and staying close to family. And when he took centre stage for tonight’s introductory presser in Portland, it just felt right. Even to his longtime on-court rival Draymond Green.

Lillard addressing the media surrounded by the Blazers logo felt like he is back where he belongs. And Draymond, despite his controversial past with the sharpshooter, shared the same sentiment as he shared a snippet from Dame’s presser on his IG story, writing, “The backdrop just looks right!”

 

(Developing Story)

Does Lillard's return to Portland prove loyalty still matters in today's championship-driven NBA?

