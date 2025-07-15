Draymond Green’s Inner Circle Sends Clear Message to Jonathan Kuminga amid Warriors’ Surprise Decision

Some players walk into a season knowing they belong. Others walk in knowing they’ve got something to prove. Jonathan Kuminga? He might be doing both while packing a suitcase. Because the Warriors’ most explosive young talent is reportedly returning to Golden State… on a one-way ticket.

According to Brett Siegel, Kuminga is expected to re-sign with the team, but with the mutual understanding that he’ll likely be traded before the February deadline. Yep. Welcome back. But also? Get ready to go. The news came as a surprise for many fans, who expected the Warriors to either deal Kuminga this offseason or double down and develop him.

Instead, it seems they’re keeping him as a short-term piece, a future trade chip as they chase one more title with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still in the picture. And that kind of in-limbo status? It could mess with a young player’s mindset. Unless, of course, that young player gets a message loud and clear from Draymond Green’s own inner circle.

One of the analysts on the “Podcast P with Paul George” show, featuring Baron Davis, spelled it out: “He’s one of them people that when you match up against you, like, ‘damn, it’s like yo, he been holding people.’ He’s been holding people to 29% shooting.” But the praise came with a caveat… more like a challenge, really.

The analyst continued: “He almost lost because how good he is. Because I see the offensive. He’s nice offensively and I think he’s like… ‘I just need the ball,’ where your point is, use that energy on defense. You’re going to get your opportunity. You don’t even have to think.” In other words? Don’t chase buckets. Chase impact. And people, if you’re wondering why Kuminga’s name even surfaced in all this offseason buzz, it’s because the Golden State Warriors are toeing a dangerous line: contending while transitioning.

They’ve got the old guard—Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and now Jimmy Butler—and a crew of young hopefuls like Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. The problem? That middle ground between developing the future and chasing a ring. “Now it’s just a matter of what young talent or who can you find that can become that X factor,” another analyst noted. They cited Jordan Poole as the example, as in 2022, he was the surprise weapon off the bench that made the system sing.

Kuminga could be the Warriors’ x-factor (or the next trade chip)

“You gotta find somebody that’s like a valuable asset to this team. The year you won it with Jordan Poole, he was the X factor.” So, who is that now? The Warriors haven’t figured it out. But Kuminga’s name stays in that mix, partly because of his upside, and partly because time’s running out for him to prove it in Golden State.

via Imago October 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) listens to forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

And let’s not forget that Jonathan Kuminga just wrapped up one of his best seasons yet in 2024–25, averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 45.4% from the field. There were nights he looked flat-out unguardable, flashing a blend of athleticism and polish that screamed future star. And then… there were the vanishing acts.

The kind that makes coaches clench their clipboards. That inconsistency? Still, his ankle injury. But it’s also what keeps the hype alive… because when Kuminga’s locked in, his ceiling is orbit-level. Now, with rumors swirling and February circled on calendars, Kuminga has two paths: emerge as that X factor, or become the centerpiece of a blockbuster exit.

Either way, he’s on the clock. And Draymond’s camp just gave him the blueprint: be the dog. Be the defender. Be the player people hate to play against. Because in this league, talent gets you noticed. But tenacity? That gets you paid. And possibly… it keeps you home.

