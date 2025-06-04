Draymond Green Says What Knicks Need to Do to Win a Championship After Tom Thibodeau’s Firing

Jalen Brunson remained confident in his team’s ability to win a championship, even after the Knicks’ season ended in the East Finals. “The most confidence. Overconfident, seriously. There is not an ounce of any type of doubt that I’m not confident with this group,” he remarked, confirming his trust in the current group. Unfortunately, the front office did not have the same mindset, as President Leon Rose fired Tom Thibodeau just three days after the team’s playoff exit. But was this move enough to get the Knicks over the hump?

Draymond Green certainly doesn’t think so, as he believes the Knicks need a lot more to win the title. “In order to win, it ain’t there yet. I just don’t foresee it. I think in order to win, the Knicks need to bring in a great player.” He said on The Draymond Green Show. Sure, the New York team already has a stacked roster, led by Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The supporting cast is also elite, with players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. But they were unable to live up to the expectations in the Pacers series.

Apart from Jalen, no other player was consistent on either end of the floor. That’s why Draymond believes they need another superstar to rely on. Who? Well, the Warriors star has no intention of catching a tampering fine for giving out trade suggestions to a rival team, “I can’t talk specific names because I’m not gonna give my money away for that. But if the Knicks want to win and compete for a championship, I think they need a great player. And I’ll just leave it at that.”Of course, there is major buzz about James Dolan pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo, if he becomes available in the market this summer.

That would be a massive upgrade, as The Greek Freak is arguably the best two-way player in the league. As of now, Giannis has not confirmed what he wants his future to look like. So, the Knicks are likely keeping their options open. “They need a great player to come on that roster. They need to add a great player to that roster. How do you do that? That ain’t for me to get into.” Draymond added. Meanwhile, Thibodeau’s firing will surely give the team a new look going forward.

Leon Rose speaks out on Thibodeau firing; Stephen A. reacts

After showing Coach Thibs the door, Leon issued a statement highlighting the Knicks’ focus for next season. “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction.” It’s clear that the trip to the East Finals has left the organization wanting more, realizing that they might be only a move or two away from reaching the mountaintop.

Sure, Thibodeau had a solid tenure as head coach, ending their seven-year playoff drought and leading them to their first East Finals since 2000. But there were also some glaring concerns in his coaching style. The biggest one – Over reliance on the star players and not utilizing the bench very often. Maybe, the front office wanted to see if leadership change and a new approach could get them over the hump.

USA Today via Reuters May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward,” Rose remarked. However, the team President’s public statement wasn’t pleasing to ESPN veteran and die-hard Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith. “To be quite honest with you, I think we all as New Yorkers should find Leon Rose’s statement offensive. Get the hell in front of a microphone and a camera and answer questions. Stop being a coward,” he said, criticizing Rose for not facing the media amid the franchise’s uncertain future.

Smith also raised the concern of the Knicks’ inability to acquire a major superstar because they gave up the majority of their first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges, who has never even been an All-Star. “Stand before the media and answer them damn questions!” he remarked.

With Thibodeau’s firing, it’s clear that the Knicks front office is ready to make some tough decisions this summer, and maybe they will even take Draymond’s advice and find a way to acquire another big superstar. Thoughts?