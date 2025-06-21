Draymond Green Sends Harsh Message to Ja Morant & Co as Another Grizzlies Star Linked With Lakers

The NBA offseason is never short on drama, but right now, the Memphis Grizzlies are serving up a masterclass in chaos. Just when you thought the Desmond Bane trade was the biggest shocker, the plot thickens, and it’s pulling in everyone. From Ja Morant to Jaren Jackson Jr., with Draymond Green lobbing grenades from the sidelines. Something’s brewing in Memphis, and it’s not just the barbecue.

The Grizzlies’ front office might be playing chess while everyone else is stuck on checkers, but the players? They’re caught in the middle. The Bane trade sent shockwaves through the league, but the aftershocks might be even bigger. Whispers about the team’s direction are getting louder, and one outspoken NBA champion just dropped a truth bomb that’s impossible to ignore. Strap in, because this story’s about to take a wild turn.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors’ firebrand didn’t hold back when Baron Davis asked about the Bane trade’s impact. “I think it leaves Memphis sort of in the same position they were in,” Green said, shrugging off the idea that this move changes anything. “They still got Jaren, they still got Ja… but here’s the thing: all organizations ain’t trying to win championships.”

Ouch. He doubled down, calling it a “shred salary cap move,” and bluntly added, “It should be clear as day to Ja; you got to understand how this business works.” Translation: Memphis isn’t all-in anymore, and their stars should read the room.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are lurking, with rumors swirling about a potential play for Jaren Jackson Jr. One YouTube analyst even floated the idea of L.A. snagging both JJJ and new Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who arrived in the Bane trade with championship aspirations of his own.

“I’m trying to get them a championship,” KCP told reporters, before cautiously adding, “I don’t want to spill too much of what the organization’s trying to do.” That careful phrasing speaks volumes. Especially when analysts suggest, “Can you get Triple J and then maybe even be like, ‘Hey, part of the deal is we’ll take KCP’?” The pieces are moving, and Draymond’s words just added fuel to the fire.

Let’s break it down. The Grizzlies traded Bane for picks and role players, a move that screams “rebuild” louder than a Memphis marching band. JJJ, who averaged 22.2 points last season, is now stuck in limbo, eligible for a max extension but stuck on a team that might not want to pay him. Enter the Lakers, who’d love to pair him with LeBron and AD. And let’s not forget Ja Morant, whose injury-plagued seasons (just 59 games in two years) and off-court drama have left his future murky. One wild trade proposal even had him heading to Sacramento for Domantas Sabonis. But here’s the kicker!

If Memphis is pulling back, as Draymond claims, then JJJ might be the next domino to fall. The stats back it up, he’s a star, but the Grizzlies’ actions suggest they’re not building around him. And when a four-time champ like Draymond says your front office isn’t serious about winning? That’s a wake-up call Ja and Jaren can’t ignore.

So where does this leave the Grizzlies? In limbo, with their stars caught between loyalty and reality. Draymond’s rant wasn’t just analysis, it was a warning. And if Memphis does pivot to a full rebuild, don’t be surprised if JJJ becomes the next big name on the trade block. The Lakers are waiting, the rumors are heating up, and the Grizzlies’ core might be on borrowed time. But before we dive deeper into that mess, let’s talk about the team that started it all: the Orlando Magic.

Magic’s Bold Move Earns Michael Redd’s Approval

Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd didn’t hold back in supporting Orlando’s aggressive move for Desmond Bane. While fans fixated on the draft picks, Redd saw the bigger picture. “Orlando trading for Desmond Bane is the type of aggressive move I love to see. They’re officially going for it,” he declared.

In his eyes, this wasn’t panic. It was purpose. The Magic, after years of patiently building around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, finally made the kind of swing that separates contenders from pretenders.

via Imago Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) react during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Redd’s praise came with a clear message: greatness doesn’t wait. “Playing it safe doesn’t create championship opportunities,” he stated. Orlando’s front office could’ve stood pat. But with Banchero and Wagner entering their primes, Redd believes the time to act is now.

“Last summer they chose KCP over Klay Thompson… Now, a year later with those young guys bonafide, the Magic recognized their window and made a real push.” This wasn’t just about adding talent. It was about seizing the moment.

But even as he backed the trade, Redd acknowledged the risk. “Playing it safe doesn’t create championship opportunities,” he repeated, hammering home his point. Orlando’s gamble might not pay off, but for Redd, that’s not the point. The Magic saw their chance and took it. And in a league where hesitation can cost you everything, that’s a mentality worth respecting. Whether it leads to a title or not, one thing’s certain: Orlando isn’t here to play it safe anymore.