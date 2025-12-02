Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Mavericks Amid Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis Trade Plan

Draymond Green is looking at the Dallas Mavericks’ complicated puzzle and sees a key piece that could help their prized rookie find the answer. On his podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward pointed directly at Anthony Davis as the solution for unlocking Cooper Flagg’s game, just as the Mavericks reportedly consider moving that very piece elsewhere. This insight comes amid swirling trade rumors that could redefine the team’s entire direction.

On Wednesday, Draymond Green discussed the Dallas Mavericks on his Spotify podcast, The Draymond Green Show. He focused his analysis on rookie sensation Cooper Flagg and the role of veteran star Anthony Davis.

“The reality is, with the talent that Cooper Flagg has, it won’t be long before he starts to figure it out,” Green said.

He pointed to Flagg’s recent performance against the LA Clippers as evidence. In that November 29 game, Flagg scored a season high 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Anthony Davis did not play in that contest.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center.

Green argued that Davis’s return would significantly help Flagg’s development. He explained that Davis commands major defensive attention, which would create more space for the rookie.

“I think getting AD back will help him a bit because it’s someone that takes the focal point of the defense,” Green said.

He used the Mavericks’ game against the Lakers as an example. Green noted that Davis was double-teamed immediately upon receiving the ball. This kind of defensive focus would relieve pressure on Flagg, allowing him to operate more freely.

“If you watched AD play versus the Lakers the other day, as soon as AD caught the ball, they were sending two or three guys,” Green said.

Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis Trade Plan

The context for Green’s analysis is a period of major uncertainty for the Mavericks. The team holds a 6-win and 15-loss record, prompting serious internal discussions about a full rebuild. A central part of this potential plan involves exploring the trade market for Anthony Davis.

Dallas acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster February 2025 trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. That move was designed to create a new competitive window. The disappointing start to this season has forced a reevaluation.

Reports indicate the Mavericks and Davis’s representatives have discussed a potential trade or buyout. The Chicago Bulls have emerged as a primary suitor interested in acquiring the veteran big man. Trading Davis would signal a clear commitment to building around the 19-year-old Flagg.

Klay Thompson’s future with the team is also part of this strategic discussion. Thompson joined the Mavericks in the offseason with the expectation of competing for a championship. The team’s shift toward a rebuild could make him a trade candidate as the franchise seeks assets for the future.

Earlier in November, Green had warned the Mavericks about playing Cooper Flagg at point guard. He compared the situation to the Ben Simmons experience in Philadelphia, suggesting it was too much responsibility too soon. His latest comments mark a more optimistic tone about Flagg’s immediate growth.

The Mavericks’ next moves will test Draymond Green’s basketball theory. Trading Anthony Davis would place the entire offensive burden on Cooper Flagg immediately, making him the undisputed main option. Keeping Davis could provide the protective environment Green believes will accelerate the rookie’s learning curve.