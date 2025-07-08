Draymond Green Steers Clear of Jonathan Kuminga Situation After Questioning 30 NBA Players’ Decision

NBA Free Agency. Every team’s golden chance at building a championship calibre roster before another grueling 82-game season tips off. But this summer, there have not been many signings that turn people’s heads. Certainly not enough that move the needle. And while there have been a few key additions here and there, Draymond Green is clearly not pleased with the current state of Free Agent market being affected by the new CBA.

Expressing his frustration, the Warriors star went on a lengthy rant on Threads, “Dear Diary, I am sitting in my mancave having a conversation with my wife. Baffled at the fact that NBA free agency is over. Quite frankly it never even started… One can only point to the ‘New CBA’ and the 2 apron (hard cap) for absolutely putting an end to free agency.”

Yes, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was finalized two years ago, introduced another layer of restriction for teams in the form of second apron. Because of the extremely harsh penalties, teams across the league are hesitant to cross that threshold, limiting their summer moves. And Draymond blamed these rule changes for this year’s lackluster free agency. He further highlighted his disappointment by calling out the players for having “no idea of THE BUSINESS they are a part of.”

As the four-time champ’s rant continued, he made it clear that it has nothing to do with the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga situation in Golden State. “Before y’all run and make this about JK, it isn’t. He’s 22 and will be great and make a bunch of money, so this ain’t got nothing to do with him.” He remarked. Of course, Kuminga’s future has been the biggest question mark for the Warriors this summer, which is a major reason why Mike Dunleavy has not made any other offseason moves so far. Everything depends on JK’s final decision. But Draymond steered clear of that situation amid his viral rant.

Instead, he indirectly pointed fingers at his NBA peers for not putting him in power to impact such pivotal decisions.

Draymond Green claims he could’ve “helped a lot” if put in CJ McCollum’s position

As of now, CJ McCollum is the President of National Basketball Players Association. Per NBPA’s website, a selected representative from all thirty teams represents the voice of their peers and their locker rooms, while also playing a major part in the President’s election. And Draymond indirectly questioned those 30 representatives for not voting him as President.

The thirteen-year veteran believes that with his experience and business acumen, he could have made pivotal changes in the CBA to benefit the players and maybe avoid the situation they are facing in this year’s free agency. Maybe, Draymond’s peers will hear his plea and consider him for the role of NBPA President in the next term. What are your thoughts?