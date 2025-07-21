Dwight Howard Is Ready to Change Someone’s Life Amid Divorce Situation

Dwight Howard’s 2025 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster—equal parts celebration and controversy. Earlier this year, he was immortalized in franchise history with his induction into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. Now, another monumental honor awaits as he prepares to take his place among basketball’s all-time greats in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Alongside that, Howard’s also been hitting the hardwood in Ice Cube’s Big3 League, playing for the L.A. Riots. The team, currently 2-2, is gearing up for a matchup against the Detroit Amps. But off the court, things aren’t nearly as celebratory.

Recently, Howard’s personal life took a sharp turn. His wife, Amber Rose Howard, also known as rapper Amy Luciani, filed for divorce after just six months of marriage. In court documents, she stated that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The filing came shortly after the tragic death of Howard’s dog, an emotional blow he shared openly with fans. A mutual restraining order was also refiled on July 2. On top of that, Amber is seeking an equal division of assets and requesting alimony from the former NBA star.

Yet even as his personal life unravels, Howard chose to step forward for others. Instead of hiding, he’s trying to bring joy to someone else. How? Through a game. “All right, y’all. The countdown is officially on. We are days away. The Dwight Howard Runner Runner Challenge kicks off August 1st and $20,000 is on the line.” While the timing may seem odd, it almost feels like Howard is channeling his hurt into giving others a chance to win.

There’s something raw in the way he’s putting his energy into this challenge. As he explained, “I want to change your life by giving you this 20 bands.” For him, maybe it’s more than a contest. It’s a connection. He added, “Every run you play counts toward your monthly score. So the more you play, the better you’re shot at winning the 20k.” According to Howard, the challenge, which begins on August 1st, will continue till August 31st, after which the winner will be awarded the money.

Dwight Howard’s heartfelt farewell to his ‘Sunday Sunshine’

Dwight Howard may be battling on the court with the Big3’s L.A. Riot, but off the court, his heart is still heavy. On June 18, his beloved Belgian Malinois, Sunday, was killed in an apparent hit-and-run while Howard was away in New York. The news shattered him. In a moving Instagram post, Howard shared, “I’m devastated because you were the dog that never left my side… someone takes you away from me.” That grief still lingers as he searches for peace.

Howard is not just mourning, he’s also demanding answers. He urged his 3.7 million followers to help him uncover the truth behind the tragic accident in Suwanee, Georgia. His words cut deep as he wrote, “I’ve been trying to hold this in. … I really have but it’s killing me inside to get answers!” For Howard, this wasn’t just about closure. It was about honoring the one being who gave him comfort during some of his darkest days.

The loss of Sunday seems to carry a deeper emotional weight than one might expect. To Howard, Sunday was more than a pet. She was part of his healing. “From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog. … You were my peace.” The tribute, filled with photos and memories, showed how she became his safe place, a calming presence in a life full of spotlight and scrutiny. She was never just in the background; she was his anchor.

He recalled the smallest things that now feel enormous in her absence. “You hugged like no other. Barked at nothing like it meant everything… waited at the door for me every single day.” That kind of devotion, Howard said, is what made her irreplaceable. Sunday gave him what the world rarely did: unconditional love. Her daily greetings, playful loyalty, and calming energy gave him reason to smile through the chaos of public life.

As he now looks ahead to his Hall of Fame induction, he carries a quiet sorrow. Even in celebration, something’s missing. Howard ended his message with words that feel both poetic and broken: “You were joy. You were warmth… what do I do now that my Sunday Sunshine is gone.” It’s clear that while Dwight Howard may still be a giant on the court, he is simply human when it comes to heartbreak.